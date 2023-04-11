Disneyland’s Newest Attraction Inches Closer to Opening Day

Disney has been making some significant progress on one of its most mysterious and intriguing theme park additions.

Anyone who’s ever been to Disney knows that the parks and resorts are always changing. No matter when Guests choose to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” they can rest assured knowing something new is always waiting for them.

From new rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland to brand new areas like Avengers Campus at both Disneyland and the Disneyland Paris Resort, Guests can always expect something new when they visit, especially if it’s been a while since their last visit.

This is true for the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, with a somewhat mysterious project making a lot of progress recently.

This project can be found in Adventureland and was formerly called Tarzan’s Treehouse. Disney closed this walkthrough experience and announced that it would be transforming into the Adventureland Treehouse. The attraction started undergoing construction in September of 2021, which is a longer timeframe than regular or seasonal refurbishments. This experience is very similar to what Guests will find with the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse at Walt Disney World in Magic Kingdom.

Below is the concept art Disney shared recently with fans.

Since Disneyland’s Tarzan’s Treehouse originally closed, Disney has changed the treehouse quite a bit. Now, Guests will notice that tarps and scaffolding have almost been removed entirely from the construction site:

ADVENTURELAND treehouse looking good

As you can see, the new treehouse is on full display to Guests, with visibility now quite higher than it was before the bridge was removed. We have to say it looks great, and we can’t wait for it to officially open.

Over at Walt Disney World, the newest attraction is TRON Lightcycle/Run, which opened this April at the Magic Kingdom. The TRON-themed coaster allows Guests to step into “The Grid” and face off against Team Orange in a thrilling, high-speed adventure.

What’s your favorite new attraction at Disney? Do you prefer Disneyland or Walt Disney World?