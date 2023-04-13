Disney World Plans Changes Affecting Resort Guests

Walt Disney World Resort is in the midst of several construction projects.

Disney World Guests visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park have probably already noticed many major projects currently on the docket.

At Magic Kingdom Park, TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland, just across from Space Mountain, opened after several years of construction. In addition, Splash Mountain closed down permanently in January to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to open in 2024. Over at EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened last May, and construction on the World Celebration Neighborhood continues. In addition, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is set to open later this year inside the Disney Park.

If all that weren’t enough, Disney has also teased two more major construction projects in the near future. The “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” project will be a massive expansion at Magic Kingdom, and there have also been teases from Disney on what might be replacing DinoLand, U.S.A.

But, that’s not all.

Several of Disney’s Deluxe Resorts have been under construction over the course of the last several months.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is currently undergoing refurbishments. Disney released a warning earlier this year, sharing that, “through late spring 2023, the walking path between Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Magic Kingdom Park will be closed. During this time, boat and monorail transportation will remain available.”

While many Disney Resort Guests were hoping to see the construction finished soon, we do have an update. Disney recently filed a total of five permits in the last couple of days for the Resort. The permits aren’t set to expire until one year after they were filed, but we’d still expect construction to finish up before then.

For now, however, you’ll have to wait if you want to use the walking path between the Disney Resort and Magic Kingdom. The good news is that boat and monorail transportation has not been affected by the closure, and Disney does an excellent job of keeping transportation options available for its Guests.

With these new permits, you may notice more construction happening around your hotel. Please be patient and know that Disney is only planning to do construction projects during the day, rather than at night when Guests are attempting to sleep.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the construction projects and much more happening at Walt Disney World Resort.