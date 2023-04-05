Disney World Guests Issued Warning About New Permanent Closure

Many Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort were warned about a permanent closure that would affect their visit.

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” brings in millions of Disney Park Guests each and every year who look to enjoy Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. Many Disney World Guests look to stay on-site at their favorite Disney Resorts, which can include Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, and Disney’s Art of Animation, to name a few.

But, that doesn’t mean that everyone who comes to enjoy a Disney vacation stays onsite at the property. Some stay in hotels and drive in. Others, however, stay in “partner” hotels that give special benefits, like complimentary transportation, close access to the Parks, Early Entry, and much more.

One of the most popular Disney partner hotels is none other than Shades of Green. The popular Resort was originally opened as a Disney-owned resort known as the Golf Resort in December 1973 with 151 rooms. The Golf Resort was located in the middle of the Palm and Magnolia golf courses. The resort was built of wood and volcanic rock in the style of a country club.

However, if you’re planning a visit to Shades of Green to experience Walt Disney World Resort in the near future, you should be aware of a major change, effective May 1, 2023.

“Starting Monday, May 1, 2023, the World Drive Expansion Project will begin between Shades of Green and the Grand Floridian Resort,” the hotel shared in a statement. “We know that it’s a lovely stroll on the walkway from our hotel to the Polynesian Village Resort unfortunately, it will no longer be accessible.”

Though the walkway between Shades of Green and the Polynesian Village Resort will be closed, the hotel did announce that it would be adding more buses to the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdon Park.

“But don’t worry, we’ve got your back! We’re adding extra buses to the Transportation and Ticket Center route, so you can still easily get to your destination. And the best part? It’s totally free! If you prefer to use your own vehicle, you can still do so, but please note that you will be responsible for the parking fee at the theme parks. Alternatively, you could use a ride-sharing service like Uber, Lyft, or the Minnie Van™M service connecte by Lyft – all available within the Walt Disney World Resort.”

The walkway is expected to close permanently, meaning that you’ll have to change your route for now on.

“We understand that change can be tough, but we hope you’ll bear with us as we work to make things even better for you. We’re always here to help and make your stay as magical as possible.”

