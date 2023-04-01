Disney’s ‘TRON’ Coaster Has Life-Threatening Hazard

Disney Park Guests will soon be able to enter the Game Grid as Tomorrowland welcomes the world of TRON with the new lightcycle coaster set to open at the Magic Kingdom. While this is very exciting and fans can’t wait to get strapped into the massive glowing coaster, one fan points out a potentially dangerous oversight in Disney’s design.

The new coaster looks absolutely incredible, and many have already experienced the thrills during its soft-opening. However, a recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld makes an important observation that could lead to Guests getting seriously hurt… or worse.

Trouble on TRON

Although it officially opens on April 4, 2023, Guests are already getting an eyeful of what the ride has to offer. As exciting as the giant coaster looks, it poses one particular problem that could be a lawsuit waiting to happen. As TRON: Lightcycle/Run is set to be nearly 59-60mph and Guests are notorious for being attached to their electronic devices, what’s to stop one from flying out of someone’s pocket and onto someone on the pathway below?

u/Conscious_Town_1454 posts a very probable scenario regarding the overhanging coaster on r/WaltDisneyWorld, which could very well lead to disaster.

The user writes,

Influencers especially and park guests alike DO NOT use the provided space, but instead record the ride that’s been recorded and posted over 100 times already. This is Disney’s first coaster stretching over walkways, which is awesome and honestly a huge step towards thrill rides in Disney parks. However with so many people not following the rules, someone is going to screw up and drop their phone at the perfect time to land on a child or anybody down below. I think it’s dangerous and will probably be revoked sooner or later…

While this is all entirely hypothetic, a projectile the size of something like a cellphone being flung at around 60mph towards a pedestrian below is a very scary thought. All it takes is one injured Guest to permanently set back Disney’s newest thrill ride.

Will It or Won’t It?

The user above isn’t the only one to have these fears, as many other Disney Park Guests have shared similar takes regarding Guest safety. While many are saying that the design of the ride has taken this into account, others have the exact same fear of falling phones.

u/ITrCool writes,

“Here’s hoping it doesn’t happen, but with the amount of things lost on the various coasters before, by riders who didn’t listen to rules, or “smuggled” something onto the ride they shouldn’t have, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it happen at some point.”

This is all still up in the air, but it does raise more than a little concern. While an incident hasn’t happened yet, the fact that it’s still a probability should give Disney a reason to pay attention. How long will it be before someone gets hurt?

Remember, the Disney Parks have rules there for a reason. As long as Guests adhere to safety regulations and listen to Cast Members, a safe and enjoyable time can be had by all on board.

Do you think the new ride is at risk of being a hazard? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!