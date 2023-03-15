Highlights From the TRON Lightcycle / Run Media Event

Disney has been going all-in on TRON Lightcyle / Run this week ahead of its April 4 opening, with new merchandise, food, and experience announcements. All of this led to a massive media event featuring new information, special experiences, and some brand-new character outfits.

Several media outlets and influencers were invited to Walt Disney World this week to experience TRON Lightcycle / Run and everything else that the new experience would have to offer. Invitees were treated to a VIP experience and a showcase of merchandise, food and drink, and other experiences. Some who didn’t attend went to Twitter to express their disappointment at the inflated experience, stating that media previews should highlight the actual Guest experience more closely.

However, new information and potential daily experiences were also previewed during the event, so let’s take a look at some of the highlights, as posted by Disney Parks on Twitter.

Disney highlighted some “know before you go” information, including the attraction’s height requirement of 48 inches, putting it on par with attractions like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and being one of the tallest height requirements at the Resort. Guests were also given tips on how to use the test seats outside the attraction to ensure they fit in the Lightcycle, which has been a huge point of contention for the ride thus far.

Guests were also given instructions on how to use the attraction lockers, as TRON Lightcycle / Run is the first Disney attraction to require locker use. Lockers can be accessed using a MagicBand+, physical Park ticket, or provided locker card. There is also a compartment on the bike for sunglasses and cell phones if that’s all you’re carrying. If you forget your locker number, you’ll be able to use the kiosk on the wall with the same band or ticket to access it.

Finally, several Disney characters made appearances at the event, including Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy in new TRON-inspired outfits. Disney Parks posted a better look at Mickey and Minnie’s new light-up outfits on TikTok. It hasn’t been announced if those characters will meet Guests during daily operations in these costumes.