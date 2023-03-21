TRON Lightcycle / Run Roller Coaster Opens Reservations for All-New Retail Experience

The TRON Lightcycle Run has finally opened up to the public. Fans of all ages are getting to experience the new thrills this coaster offers at Magic Kingdom Disney Resort (Orlando). Aside from having a soft opening, TRON Lightcycle / Run now offers a brand-new retail experience for Guests to enjoy!

Reservations are now open for Guests looking to experience the Tron Identity Program. Guests can begin to register for this experience as it officially launches to the public formally starting April 4, 2023, at the Tomorrowland Launch Depot. Now, I know you’re wondering what the Tron Identity Program is. Well, it’s pretty cool, so let me explain.

Starting April 4, 2023 (but reservations are open as of today, March 21, 2023, so stay ahead of the crowds!), Guests who visit the Magic Kingdom at Disney World can customize their TRON program action figure. Besides creating your own custom TRON program action figure, Guests will also get to purchase an identity chip that can be used to “re-program” other merchandise, like the Identity Discs and Remote Control Lightcycles already offered at the Park. So, just how much will these figures cost to program?

According to the official Disney World website, Guests can expect to pay $89.99 plus tax, with having to make the initial payment once they get inside the Tomorrowland Launch Depot. But once you get inside and pay, you can create your custom action figure (program) to take home. So you know the price now, but what about the actual process; how does it work? It’s pretty awesome, so here are the details.

You will be guided through the customization process by Image Capture, which will scan your facial features. Then, you’ll select your helmet, body configuration, and team color. What will you choose? Will your program be a Combatant or an Enforcer? A Heavy Sentry? You could be more of a Scout person. The cool thing is that the choice is entirely up to you! Your final step will be recording six lines of dialogue in your voice at Command Input.

So what do you think? Will you make that reservation today to ensure you get one of these insanely-cool figures? What do you think about the pricing? If you want more information and begin registering today, you can head to the official Disney World website.