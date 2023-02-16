Disney Responds to Backlash Over TRON Attraction Vehicle Controversy

Not even open to the public yet, and Disney World’s TRON ride is causing all kinds of mayhem. Now, Disney has spoken out amid the backlash regarding the size of the ride vehicles at Magic Kingdom’s newest addition.

TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise was announced way back at the D23 Expo 2017 in Anaheim, Southern California. Over the years, early excitement has waned slightly, with things like the theme park closures in 2020 and the subsequent restrictions that followed, causing anticipation to stale. That said, Disney World will eventually welcome the new Tomorrowland roller coaster on April 4, 2023, after years of construction and disruption to other attractions like the Walt Disney World Railroad.

Shortly after the attraction’s canopy, the Upload Conduit, was activated, Cast Members were welcomed onto the attraction, mounting TRON’s Lightcycles for a high-speed adventure based on the TRON (1982) and TRON: Legacy (2010) movies. However, reports of TRON Lightcycle / Run quickly spun negatively, with many riders claiming that the latest attraction to hit Disney World was not all that accessible.

TRON Lightcycle / Run’s ride vehicles are causing issues.

The ride vehicles utilize a similar system to Avatar Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; that is, they are untraditional in the sense they cater to one Guest only, with the Guest leaning forward as though riding a real motorcycle. According to reports, the Lightcycles cannot cater to certain body shapes, with those Guests who do not fit relegated to riding on the lap-bar car at the back of the attraction. The problem with this is that there is only room for two Guests at a time, meaning the wait for those needing to use the lap-bar car is longer.

Over the last few weeks, all eyes and ears have been on whether Disney will announce any amendments to TRON Lightcycle / Run or acknowledge the backlash. Still, as of yet, nothing has been released by The Walt Disney Company, until now.

In a statement to Fox 35 Orlando, a Disney spokesperson has issued a statement amid the controversy of the TRON Lightcycles. They said:

“We offer the opportunity for guests to test the restraint system outside the attraction before entering the queue. A bench seat with lap bar is also available for guests with disability or fit concerns to experience the attraction if accessibility for this unique ride system is a concern.”

This response does not go into much detail about how Disney, or Parks & Resorts Chairman Josh D’Amaro, is feeling about the response to their new e-ticket attraction. Still, the discourse has continued to remain strong since the first negative reports hit social media. Fox 35 claims to have reached out to Disney to see if the company is looking into rider complaints specifically and if there is a weight limit for the ride, and how it is enforced if so. At the time of publication, the House of Mouse has not responded to these questions.

Disney World’s TRON ride

When Disney World’s TRON opens on April 4, it will be closed to standby Guests, with the only options to ride being attaining a Virtual Queue boarding pass at 7 a.m. or 1 p.m. or purchasing an a la carte Individual Lightning Lane Selection. TRON Lightcycle / Run is following the trajectory of other new large-scale attractions at Disney Parks, such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, Southern California).

Just this week, Disney announced the D23 Gold Member preview date, March 18, 2023, and released tickets costing $50. The event quickly sold out. On February 16, 2023, Annual Passholders will be allowed to register for their own preview date.

Do you think Disney should firmly acknowledge the issues about the Lightcycles? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!