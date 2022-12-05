‘Fat Tested Travel’ Influencer Campaigns Disney to Test TRON Seats Ahead of Opening

Walt Disney World Resort announced that TRON Lightcycle Run would come to Magic Kingdom at D23 Expo in 2017. For years, fans have watched the slow construction and testing of the rollercoaster, which slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At September’s D23 Expo, Chairman of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro finally announced that TRON Lightcycle Run will open in spring 2023. An exact date has not been released.

We’ve reported extensively on ride testing, which Guests have spotted from the Tomorrowland Transit Authority People Mover. One Theme Park influencer, Jason Vaughn of @fattestedtravel, noticed the ride testing and has a request for the Disney Park:

@fattestedtravel Help guys! Can we get @Disney Parks to let me fat test Tron while im in town? Not the ride, i just need to test the seat for the bog folk! Help me get their attention! ♬ original sound – Jason Vaughn

“Can you help me get ahold of Disney Parks?” Vaughn asked his TikTok audience. “I don’t want to test the ride. Can I test the seat while I’m here and let the people know if it’s going to be plus-size friendly?”

“I have my concerns, but it looks so cool,” Vaughn continued. “I just want to let people know… That way, your Guests will not be disappointed if they come all the way out here just for that ride and can’t ride it.”

The video received thousands of views and likes, but Vaughn hasn’t received a response from Walt Disney World Resort. He posted an update video a few days later:

@fattestedtravel Replying to @christinamurphy502 thank you to everybody that tried to help me get a hold of @disneyparks to Fat Test Tron. I promise I will be back at magic kingdom as soon as possible to give it a shot. #magickingdom #disneyworld #plussizetravel ♬ original sound – Jason Vaughn

Vaughn thanked his audience for the support and promised that even if he doesn’t get to test the seat early, he will try TRON Lightcycle Run as soon as possible when it opens.

“I would love to get on the media list and come for that,” Vaughn said. “I’m just saying, you need more fat people, Disney. Representation.”

Commenters agreed and continued to ask Walt Disney World Resort to invite Vaughn to test the ride. “Representation matters! Please add him to the media list,” @thejadenplayz wrote. At this time, Vaughn hasn’t updated with any response from Disney Parks.

Inside the Magic will report any updates on TRON Lightcycle Run, coming to Magic Kingdom in the spring of 2023.

More on TRON Lightcycle Run

TRON Lightcycle Run, inspired by its counterpart at Shanghai Disneyland, will open in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom in 2023. From Disney:

Speed across a world with no horizons in a high-stakes race based on the Disney sci-fi film TRON: Legacy. LIMIT: NOT FOUND_ Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement. Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory—so you can survive to race another day.