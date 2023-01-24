Final Touches Placed on Disney World’s New Attraction Ahead of Opening

It’s almost here!

The special thing about Walt Disney World and Magic Kingdom specifically is that the Park is made up of completely different lands and environments, allowing Guests to experience a wide array of rides, attractions, food, and shows.

Magic Kingdom houses multiple lands, ranging from the western-inspired Frontierland to the fantastical Fantasyland. But Tomorrowland is where Guests can go to get a taste of the future, well, the future that was dreamt of in the mid-2000s.

Here in Tomorrowland, Guests can take a thrilling ride on Space Mountain, hit up the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover for a look at tomorrow’s future today, and take a “spin” on Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress. While the land may look and feel dated, it’s still an incredible place to immerse yourself, especially at night.

The land is fun for the whole family, featuring exciting roller coasters as well as slow-moving tours across Tomorrowland. But speaking of roller coasters, Space Mountain will be joined by another coaster very soon, and this one is far more advanced.

First announced way back in 2017, Disney’s TRON Lightcycle/Run is an exciting new coaster coming to the Walt Disney World Resort in just a few months.

TRON Lightcycle/Run is opening on April 4, 2023, at the Magic Kingdom, with previews taking place prior to that date. Because of the construction of TRON Lightcycle/Run, the Walt Disney World Railroad was forced to close but thankfully opened back up at the end of last year.

Walt Disney Imagineering just shared a new photo of the ride, revealing what Guests will be welcomed by when they make their way over to the ride:

We have to say that the official sign looks incredible and really ties the space together. Guests will notice that the ride is sponsored by Enterprise, something that was a point of discussion a few weeks back.

We are super excited to ride TRON Lightcycle/Run when it finally opens at Magic Kingdom, are you?