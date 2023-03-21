Jeff Bridges Returns to The Grid for TRON Lightcycle / Run

TRON Lightcycle / Run is currently the main focus at the Walt Disney World Resort, which is a timely distraction from all the Cast Member protests, layoffs, and movie cancellations. Nevertheless, the new attraction is a big deal for fans of the original film, and Disney was able to bring back one of the main characters from the franchise to be in their promotional ad.

Fans of the original 1982 sci-fi film Tron have always admired the movie for being ahead of its time. Not only did it aim to create its own Star Wars-like universe, but it centered around the love of arcade games. One of the most memorable characters from the franchise is Kevin Flynn, a computer programmer who creates video games and owns an arcade. Who wouldn’t want to hang out with that guy? And did we forget to mention he’s played by a young Jeff Bridges?

Even though Bridges’ character technically was a supporting role, the actor had one of the strongest performances in the film. So, of course, Disney brought Bridges back for the 2010 sequel, where the actor played both Flynn and a younger version of Flynn.

Now, for the grand opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Walt Disney World, Bridges has returned to the grid in a promotional video found on the Disney Parks Youtube channel. Unfortunately, the cameo doesn’t appear to be anything glamorous. As a matter of fact, it looks like Disney was only able to catch Bridges in his bathrobe.

What This TRON Lightcycle / Run Promo Could Mean for Tron 3

Even though the short brief cameo might not have blown fans away, it does prove one thing; Bridges still wants to be a part of this franchise. The Academy Award winning actor could have refused to make this small appearance in a promotional ad, but perhaps was willing to contribute his time as part of a larger picture, seeing how Tron: Ares (2025) is starting to pick up steam.

The third installment to the franchise now has a director, writer and rumored cast. While Bridges isn’t officially on that list, it’s still too early to know what is set in stone for the follow up to the 2010 sequel. But if he’s willing to be in a promotional video for a Disney Park attraction, then we can assume he would be interested in making an appearance in the next film when the time comes.

While fans will still have to wait for an authorized confirmation from Disney before getting excited about a third Tron film, they will be able to ride the attraction very soon. TRON Lightcycle / Run will open at The Walt Disney World Resort on April 4, 2023.