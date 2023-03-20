Disney Wants You to Make TikTok Videos with PhotoPass

With the rise (and potential fall) of TikTok in the years since the pandemic, creating video content has become as common as breathing. At Disney Parks alone, thousands of Guests create video content daily. Now Disney wants to ensure they’re getting their branding on your next video by using PhotoPass.

Content creators flood social media with endless videos curated for Disney fans on each platform. From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook, and more, you will most likely see a video featuring tips, secrets, or just simply cute footage from Disney Parks. Whether you’re a pro or a novice, sharing your latest trip to Disney is always worth posting. Not to mention, it’s basically free advertising for Disney.

Disney has always been fully aware of social media trends. When Snapchat was becoming popular for its creative filters, Disney joined in on the fun by creating filters only available at Disney Parks. Now, Disney has added a new feature to their PhotoPass and Memory Maker that seems to be aimed at fans who enjoy creating TikToks and Instagram Reels.

The feature is called Video Memories. It encourages Guests to take the videos and photos from their PhotoPass and add enhancements such as stickers, music, and text. According to the Disney World website, you can “revisit the magical experiences you encountered on your Disney vacation by creating video memories—using your own photos and videos, photos and videos you might have in your Disney PhotoPass gallery, and iconic images and videos from the Disney Library.”

It really does sound like their version of an Instagram Reel. Which makes it seem a bit redundant. While PhotoPass and Memory Maker is a features that some Guests enjoy at the Park, most Guests prefer to use their own phones these days to capture memories. They already have apps on their phones that do the same thing. But it would be interesting to see if Video Memories will feature exclusive Disney add-ons you can’t get anywhere else.

It may come off as a gimmick to compete with the other apps that do the same thing, but Video Memories might be something fun to play with while you stand in line for your next attraction. After all, according to the description, you can create as many video memories as you’d like. However, you do need to pay for Memory Maker to share them.

How often do you share your PhotoPass and Memory Maker content online? Let us know in the comments.