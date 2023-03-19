World-Renowned TikToker Takes Over Disneyland, Punches Mickey Mouse

Disneyland Resort has become the spot for all kinds of viral videos in the past few years.

Known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland Resort welcomes millions of Disney Park Guests at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, as well as Downtown Disney. Guests come from far and wide to experience many iconic attractions– like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and “it’s a small world”– as well as entertainment offerings, like Fantasmic!, Wondrous Journeys, and the “Magic Happens” Parade.

When visiting Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort, one of the biggest draws for Guests is to meet their favorite characters. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy, Pluto, your favorite Pixar pals, and Disney princesses are just some of the characters you can meet while at a Disney Park.

Recently, a world-renowned TikToker took Disneyland by storm, and the results were viral.

TikToker Hasbulla has amassed an impressive following, with more than 7.4 million followers on Instagram. He rose to fame during the COVID pandemic after several TikToks went viral.

The TikToker was recently seen with several members of his posse enjoying Disneyland Resort. One video of him meeting Mickey Mouse, and actually roughing up the beloved character, went viral.

The video, which you can see below shared by @nelkboys, shows Hasbulla meeting Mickey Mouse and messing with Disney character. The video has since received nearly 2 million likes.

@nelkboys Its not Elon Musk but its close enough 😂 ♬ original sound – NELKBOYS

The TikToker can be seen grabbing Mickey’s nose, throwing a couple of kicks, and even a punch. Hasbulla has been signed by the UFC, and the viral internet sensation has a net worth of more than $500,000.

Other videos of Hasbulla were shared on TikTok, as well. He was seen directing traffic at Autopia, giving high-fives to some Guests, and driving a car at the Disney attraction, as well.

What do you think of this viral TikTok at Disneyland? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!