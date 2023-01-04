Cast Members Allegedly Forgoing Rules on Classic Disney Attraction, Causing Maintenance Issues

Many Disney Parks attractions are so iconic that they’ve inspired films of the same names, including The Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and, most recently, Jungle Cruise.

Now streaming on Disney Plus, The Jungle Cruise (2021) stars Emily Blunt as Lily Houghton and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Frank Wolff. A sequel is reportedly in the works.

As The Jungle Cruise fans await the sequel, Disneyland Park sees thousands of Guests venturing into the jungle daily. But one Guest on a recent Jungle Cruise noticed one of the key elements of the sarcasm-driven bote ride was missing: Schweitzer Falls, better known as the back side of water. From Reddit user u/Development-Fiesty:

Missing

Missing from Disneyland

In the comments, a veteran Jungle Cruise skipper provided more context to the missing water feature. According to u/EnglishMobster, Schweitzer Falls has a small “jacuzzi” at the top where the water flows in from the bote storage behind Main Street, U.S.A. All “green” water in Disneyland Park runs through the same closed system.

When Disney Cast Members move botes into this backstage storage area, they’re instructed to manually push the botes rather than use the motor. But some don’t follow this rule:

Skippers aren’t supposed to use the motors on the botes once they get backstage – you’re supposed to get out and push (essentially). But there’s not a lot of surface area to walk on, the botes are heavy, there’s a good chance you’re going to fall in, and a lot of skippers just don’t feel comfortable doing it. So sometimes skippers will pull a sneaky and gun the motor a bit to get the bote going.

How does this relate to Schweitzer Falls? “The issue is that the water in bote storage is stagnant and full of mud. Using the motor kicks up the mud, which enters the pump, which clogs it,” the Disney Cast Member explained. “A clogged pump then stops pumping water up, which stops Schweitzer Falls when the jacuzzi runs dry.”

However, the skipper assured Disney Parks fans that this is rare. “That system has worked ‘well enough’ for almost 70 years. It’s rare that it happens, maybe once every 2-3 months,” they wrote. “If you have a veteran cast working, it’s even rarer. Usually when it does happen it’s fixed within hours.”

More on Jungle Cruise

This hysterical journey through the wilderness of Adventureland has inspired similar rides in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland. From Disneyland Resort:

Cast off on a guided tour of the world’s most remote rivers where adventure abounds—and the animals get the last laugh. Head off to Adventure

Highlights of your unforgettable adventure include: Ancient Cambodian Shrine

Come face-to-face with leaping tigers, lethal cobras and snapping crocodiles.

Come face-to-face with leaping tigers, lethal cobras and snapping crocodiles. Jungle Cruise Safari Camp

Cruise past a former camp overrun by explosively curious gorillas.

Cruise past a former camp overrun by explosively curious gorillas. Indian Elephant Bathing Pool

Venture into this sacred pool where you’ll see bathing Indian elephants. Feel free to take pictures—they have their trunks on.

Venture into this sacred pool where you’ll see bathing Indian elephants. Feel free to take pictures—they have their trunks on. The African Veldt

Behold angry hippos and hungry lions guarding a sleeping zebra.

Behold angry hippos and hungry lions guarding a sleeping zebra. Schweitzer Falls

Be awed as you take in a true natural wonder—the back side of water! Board a canopied tramp steamer and leave civilization behind on a tongue-in-cheek journey through the globe’s most “treacherous” rivers—and oldest gags.Highlights of your unforgettable adventure include: Throughout your voyage, you’ll enjoy lively narration from your brave and trusty skipper. It’s a sometimes perilous, always hilarious 10,000-mile journey you won’t soon forget!

A Classic Cruise The original Jungle Cruise opened on July 17, 1955 at Disneyland Park. Based on Disney’s award-winning True-Life Adventure films, the attraction had a more educational tone. In the early 1960s, Walt Disney introduced more drama and asked animator Marc Davis to sketch some humorous gags. Over the years, more “wildlife”—and new wisecracks—were added. These updates, along with our talented skippers, make for fun surprises on every trip down the river.

Have you ever seen the “backside of water” broken on Jungle Cruise at Disneyland Park?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.