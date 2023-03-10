Guests Get Multiple Chances to Virtually Enter the TRON Grid

More information has been released for Guests wanting to join the grid when TRON Lightcycle / Run opens on April 4, 2023.

The ride officially opens to the public next month, and fans have been wondering how the queue system would work, what capacity the ride would operate at, and how they could guarantee a chance to ride during their vacation. Disney has finally confirmed that Guests will need to register with the virtual queue system, following the pattern the Parks have been using since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened.

Guests will have two opportunities to register for a virtual queue, once at 7:00 am, when Guests do not have to be in the Park but do need a Magic Kingdom reservation, and once at 1:00 pm, when Guests must be in Magic Kingdom to register. On select dates when the Park has extended evening hours, Guests will have a third opportunity to sign up for the queue at 6:00 pm and do not need to be in the Park to register at that time, but they do need a valid theme park reservation.

Along with this announcement, Disney confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will continue to operate using a virtual queue system. Previously, Disney would only host virtual queues for one attraction at a time, moving the previous ride to standby and the new ride to virtual queue. This news comes as Guests have started to complain about the reliance on the virtual queue system, stating that it’s one more thing parents need to worry about, it’s unfair to those who don’t get a chance to ride, and that standby lines are needed to help spread crowds throughout the Parks.

In order to register for a virtual queue, Guests must download the My Disney Experience app and be on the app at the time that registration opens. Guests must also have a valid Park ticket and reservation in order to reserve a spot, but there is no guarantee that Guests will get a spot during the day.

