Guests Debate Disney World Resort Perks

When planning your stay at Walt Disney World, one of the questions you will eventually have to answer is where you are going to stay. It’s no secret that a trip to the Disney Parks will always be expensive, which might dissuade Guests from staying on park property. However, the pros far outweigh the cons when it comes to the Disney resorts.

While there are plenty of places to stay in Orlando, and Disney has many “Good Neighbor” hotels that provide access to the Parks, but they are a far cry away from the experience offered by Disney themselves. A future Guest asked on r/WaltDisneyWorld if paying $300-$400 extra was worth the expense, and frequent Disney Park visitors were all too quick to offer their takes.

Walt Disney World Resorts and What They Offer

No to Disney trips are the same, and every guest has different needs. However, if they plan to spend most of their time at the Disney Parks, staying on property is definitely the way to go. Considering all the extra perks offered along with Park ticket packages, many would agree that they get the most out of Disney by staying within the bubble.

Different resorts offer different perks, but they do have some overlapping territory. All Disney World hotels, even the Value Resorts, offer early Park entry, complementary transportation, and the opportunity to stay later than those staying off site. Of course, there are more things to consider than just price when it comes to choosing a resort.

Location, Location, Location

Walt Disney World is roughly the size of San Francisco, meaning that distance between your hotel and the Parks will vary on where you stay. While Disney’s Value Resorts do offer the same core benefits as the others, the Moderate and Deluxe offer a convenience not many Guests consider, location.

Some might be surprised to know that some of Disney’s resorts are in walking distance of the Parks. u/BikesBooksNBass had this to say regarding one of Disney’s Deluxe Resorts,

“The ability to walk straight from the park to the resort and be back in your room quickly when you’re exhausted is worth every penny if you can afford it. The swan and Dolphin are great for that reason and it’s slightly less expensive than the Disney owned brands.”

Of course, the Deluxe Resorts aren’t in everyone’s budget, but that doesn’t mean the other resorts don’t offer something similar. Pop Century and Art of Animation might not be walking distance from the Parks, but there are ways to get in without calling an Uber.

Walt Disney World Transport

It’s not the end of the world if you can’t take a hop, skip, and a jump to get to the Magic Kingdom. If Guests stay at any Disney resort, they are given complementary transportation to all Disney Parks and Disney Springs. While that sounds simple enough, Disney isn’t limited to just Park buses alone.

u/PhilEMama writes,