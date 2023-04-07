Guests Debate Disney World Resort Perks

When planning your stay at Walt Disney World, one of the questions you will eventually have to answer is where you are going to stay. It’s no secret that a trip to the Disney Parks will always be expensive, which might dissuade Guests from staying on park property. However, the pros far outweigh the cons when it comes to the Disney resorts.
While there are plenty of places to stay in Orlando, and Disney has many “Good Neighbor” hotels that provide access to the Parks, but they are a far cry away from the experience offered by Disney themselves. A future Guest asked on r/WaltDisneyWorld if paying $300-$400 extra was worth the expense, and frequent Disney Park visitors were all too quick to offer their takes.
Walt Disney World Resorts and What They Offer
No to Disney trips are the same, and every guest has different needs. However, if they plan to spend most of their time at the Disney Parks, staying on property is definitely the way to go. Considering all the extra perks offered along with Park ticket packages, many would agree that they get the most out of Disney by staying within the bubble.
Different resorts offer different perks, but they do have some overlapping territory. All Disney World hotels, even the Value Resorts, offer early Park entry, complementary transportation, and the opportunity to stay later than those staying off site. Of course, there are more things to consider than just price when it comes to choosing a resort.
Location, Location, Location
Walt Disney World is roughly the size of San Francisco, meaning that distance between your hotel and the Parks will vary on where you stay. While Disney’s Value Resorts do offer the same core benefits as the others, the Moderate and Deluxe offer a convenience not many Guests consider, location.
Some might be surprised to know that some of Disney’s resorts are in walking distance of the Parks. u/BikesBooksNBass had this to say regarding one of Disney’s Deluxe Resorts,
“The ability to walk straight from the park to the resort and be back in your room quickly when you’re exhausted is worth every penny if you can afford it. The swan and Dolphin are great for that reason and it’s slightly less expensive than the Disney owned brands.”
Of course, the Deluxe Resorts aren’t in everyone’s budget, but that doesn’t mean the other resorts don’t offer something similar. Pop Century and Art of Animation might not be walking distance from the Parks, but there are ways to get in without calling an Uber.
Walt Disney World Transport
It’s not the end of the world if you can’t take a hop, skip, and a jump to get to the Magic Kingdom. If Guests stay at any Disney resort, they are given complementary transportation to all Disney Parks and Disney Springs. While that sounds simple enough, Disney isn’t limited to just Park buses alone.
u/PhilEMama writes,
“Using Disney’s buses to get to and from the parks is so great and one main reason we always stay on property. We’ve also learned that the value resorts do not stop at other resorts to pick up passengers. We had a meal at wilderness lodge and couldn’t believe how long it took to great to the park because the bus had to go to so many other hotels.”
Buses are certainly convenient, but that’s not the only way to get around. u/Thrasher-88 adds,
“This is what does it for me, I’m from the uk so getting around the parks and resorts for free is a big win. It’s a great frequent service. Plus if you stay at pop century you can take the skyline. Super easy and convenient way to get to Epcot. Then catch the monorail over to MK!”
Early Access
Rope drops are a big part of Disney Park culture, and the best way to get them is by staying at a Disney World Resort. All Disney resorts offer free early ride access at least half an hour before the Parks officially open. That might not sound like a huge amount of time, but it makes a world of difference.
u/NRM1109 goes into further detail on how Disney’s early access isn’t just about Park entry,
“It’s worth it if you want early entry, ability to buy Lightning Lanes first, and dining reservations before they are released.”
Other users go into the benefits of Skyliners, beating the non-resort crowds, and being able to do more rides over the course of their visits. In short, Disney’s early access opens the door to more than just early Park entry.
Budget, time, and party size are external factors that should definitely be considered when planning a Disney trip, but staying on property has tremendous benefits that can make or break your experience. You don’t have to break the bank when staying, but even the most basic plans and resorts have their perks.
Have you stayed on Park property? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!