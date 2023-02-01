Disney Resort Gets New Update, Brings Back Beloved Location

Today’s the day!

Today marks the official return date for Earl of Sandwich at the Disneyland Resort. For those who don’t know, La Brea Bakery officially closed at Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort earlier this year, with Disney revealing its exciting plans to bring back the history-focused sandwich shop in early 2023.

The location had been a part of the shopping district for 20 years, with the announcement surprised many. It was just as surprising to see that Earl of Sandwich would once again hold a spot at the Anaheim, California Resort after closing.

The Disneyland Resort is made up of Disneyland Park and Disneyland California Adventure Park as well as Downtown Disney. Disneyland’s Downtown Disney is very similar to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, offering Guests the ability to shop, and eat, until you drop.

Earl of Sandwich closed back in January of last year and wasn’t the only restaurant that was affected by this announcement, with Sugarboo & Co. and Starbucks Coffee on the west end of the district both closing too. It is important to note that this return is seemingly temporary, with Disney stating the following during the announcement:

“…hot sandwiches on artisan bread, with grab-and-go options at Earl of Sandwich or table service options at Earl of Sandwich Tavern, both of which will be temporarily located at the La Brea Bakery location.”

These changes came as part of the ongoing overhaul of the area. Here’s what Disney had to say in the original announcement regarding the transformation of Downtown Disney:

“The Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., is about to embark on its next evolution of innovative shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences.”

So there you have it, Guests will now nce again be able to enjoy Earl of Sandwich at the Downtown Disney district.

At the time of publishing this article, all but one tier of Disneyland’s Magic Key passes are sold out, meaning Guests who wanted to snag an Annual Pass for 2023 only have one option left.

Will you be eating at Earl of Sandwich in Disneyland? Where’s your favorite place to eat?