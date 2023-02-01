Classic Disney Dark Ride Won’t Reopen For Weeks After Shutting Down

Another ride has closed.

In the last year or so, we have seen so many projects either started, being worked on, or completed at the Disney Parks. From the exciting new roller coaster at EPCOT, called Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, to the exciting new Toontown at Disneyland, Guests have a lot to look forward to, especially if it’s been a while since their last visit.

However, there may not be more going on than at Disney’s European Resort.

Of course, the Resort added its own version of Avengers Campus, something that first appeared at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Here, Guests can interact with characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others.

Regardless, the entire Disneyland Paris Resort is changing in ways that are unprecedented. Unfortunately, several rides and attractions have closed recently as well, meaning Guests have less to do when inside the Parks.

One of these we reported on earlier involves Disneyland Paris’ version of the Magic Carpets of Aladin. Now, another classic, kid-friendly experience has shut down.

Les Voyages de Pinocchio, the classic dark ride that takes Guests through the story of Pinocchio, is now closed for refurbishment. This closure will be quite lengthy, with the ride not returning until March 17, 2023.

We aren’t sure what this refurbishment will entail, but with how long it spans, we expect it to be fairly intensive. For now, Guests will have to explore the other adventures that Disneyland Paris offers, like the previously mentioned Avengers Campus.

