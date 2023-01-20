Apart from plane tickets and park passes, one of the most important things to decide on your Disney trip is where to stay. Depending on the size of your party and the strength of your budget, you might be limited to where you can hang your Mickey ears every night. The Value Resorts are always highly-recommended for Disney Park Guests looking to save a few bucks at Walt Disney World, but how much value are they actually getting?

Pop Century, Art of Animation, and the All-Star Resorts are what Disney considers their Value Resorts, as they are the cheapest places to stay on property apart from camping out at the campgrounds. That being said, they are also the smallest places they can stay if they want basic lodging.

That’s not always a bad thing, but some fans are asking how much they are actually getting compared to the other resorts. Most Guests who come to the Disney Parks only need the “Bear Necessities,” since they’re likely going to be spending only 8-10 hours a night in their rooms. However, one Disney fan breaks down just what sort of value they can actually expect.

@magicalresortsguide offers plenty of tips for Guests planning to take an extended Disney trip, but their coverage of the Value Resorts brought up a few factors some Guests might not even consider. With their typically low rates and their “Value” status in their title, many visitors might be too distracted by the price to pay attention to what they’re actually paying for. The price is nice, but being the furthest away from the major theme parks can really cut into your travel time. Considering what the rooms actually offer, some might find them a bit too basic for their liking.

The Value Resorts are ideal for small families and solo visitors looking to save a bundle, considering they still have the essential amenities seen at the other resorts. However, if it’s for a large party or more than the standard family unit, Guests might want to consider the Moderate Resorts for the sake of comfort. If they’re looking for more than just the standard bed, shower, and wifi, the Value Resorts might not be the best fit. That being said, any stay at Disney is going to have an extra helping of magic, regardless of the resort.

