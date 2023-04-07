Disney Park Ends Gender-Neutral Restroom Trial

Disneyland Paris has ended its three-week-long trial offering Guests a gender-neutral bathroom in the Park.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen Disney Parks worldwide push for greater inclusivity. This includes phasing out phrases such as “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” during Park announcements, training Cast Members not to refer to Guests with gendered terms, incorporating dolls with wheelchairs into “it’s a small world,” and removing racially-insensitive stereotypes from rides such as Jungle Cruise.

In mid-March, Disneyland Paris Resort took the first step for any Disney Park by adding a gender-neutral restroom. Located near Autopia in Discoveryland, this replaced one of the two women’s restrooms. This gave Guests the options of a men’s, women’s, family, or gender-neutral restroom.

Now it seems like the Park’s test has come to an end. According to Twitter user @DLPReport, the gender-neutral restroom has now reverted to a women’s restroom – including the sign, which previously depicted a person wearing both a skirt and trousers.

The test of gender-neutral restrooms near Autopia has now completed. The location is back to the original setup (2x rooms marked female – one of these was gender neutral, still 1x male, still 1x family room): pic.twitter.com/BS1HCyu5SN — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 7, 2023

While this is the first time a Disney Park has provided this option during regular Park hours, the Resort previously included a gender-neutral restroom during its Magical Pride event at Walt Disney Studios Park.

🌈 Tonight these Walt Disney Studios Park toilets are gender neutral for Disneyland Paris Pride: pic.twitter.com/RpIw9w7rQi — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 11, 2022

While we may not know the outcome of Disneyland Paris’ test until more gender-neutral bathrooms do (or do not) crop up in the Parks, this is a significant milestone in Disney’s journey to creating a more progressive environment in its Parks – several of which regularly celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Walt Disney World is set to host the world’s largest LGBTQ+ summit in September, while Disneyland Paris will host its annual Pride event from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. on June 17, 2023. Tickets are available on the Disneyland Paris website, where Guests are invited to an “unmissable event where everyone is welcome to gather and share a fabulous and timeless evening in all the colors of the rainbow. Come one, come all… and be yourself!”