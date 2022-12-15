Disney World Announces Refurbishment of Grand Floridian Resort

Disney World is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, and as part of this milestone anniversary, the Resort announced today that there will be renovations happening across several of its Resort hotels. As part of this project, Guests can expect to find new furniture, room expansions and remodels, new dining experiences, enhanced lobbies, smart technology, and more!

These renovations will take place at The BoardWalk Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, all three of Disney’s All-Star Resorts (Movies, Music, and Sports), Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, and especially Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

These renovations come at the perfect time, as the Grand Floridian is celebrating its 30th anniversary on July 1, 2023. In keeping with the Resort’s Victorian theme, there have already been some “grand” touches made to blend the storybook feel and Victorian elegance into a unified theme. And, Guest rooms are currently being renovated as well.

The upcoming renovation project will include a refurbishment of the lobby, which will receive some enhancements while keeping the classic theming.

Even during refurbishment, there are several experiences that Guests can enjoy, such as dining at Citricos, inspired by the film Mary Poppins Returns, or at Enchanted Rose Lounge, which is Beauty and the Beast-themed. Guests can also visit Victoria & Albert’s, an AAA Five Diamond Award winner, which reopened earlier this year after the interior was renovated.

While staying at a Disney Resort hotel, Guests can also enjoy exclusive benefits, including free onsite transportation, which now includes the new Disney Skyliner for certain Resort hotels. Additionally, Guests can have early entry into the Parks and enjoy pop-up appearances from their favorite Disney characters. And, coming soon, Guests can enhance their Resort stay with Hey Disney!, a voice assistant feature that will begin rolling out in 2o23. For more on these exciting changes coming to Disney World Resorts hotels, check out the Disney Parks Blog.

What do you think of these upcoming renovations to the Grand Floridian and other Resort hotels? Share your thoughts below!