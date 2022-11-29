Could Alexa Be In Your Resort Room During Your Next Visit to Disney?

“Hey, Disney!” fans. For all of you Amazon Alexa enthusiasts, we just learned that this new device will soon be rolling out to Walt Disney World Resorts.

According to Resort Guests staying at Walt Disney World’s Polynesian Village Resort, testing for the new interactive smart speaker called ‘Hey, Disney!’ has begun.

Based on the reporting, the “Hey, Disney!” devices are still in the beta testing phase. Even though the rollout is not happening just yet, it’s exciting to see some progress on this update.

Last year, Amazon and The Walt Disney Company announced ‘Hey, Disney!’, a new voice assistant working alongside Alexa at home and across Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms. Expected to launch in 2023, ‘Hey, Disney!’ will let fans and Guests interact with some of their most beloved Disney characters simply by saying “Hey, Disney!” on supported Echo devices at home and Disney Resort hotels.

Introducing ‘Hey, Disney!’

With ‘Hey, Disney!’, you’ll get access to interactive Disney storytelling experiences and entertainment, as well as fun and delightful content like jokes, facts, and special surprises featuring Disney characters. Go on interactive adventures with Mickey, Dory, and Olaf, or sit back and listen to your favorite Disney stories. Transport yourself to the worlds of your favorite characters with unique Soundscapes, or test your Disney knowledge with trivia. ‘Hey, Disney!’ will even make everyday tasks more magical, such as setting timers and alarms and checking the weather or time of day.

If you happen to be staying at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, you may get a “Hey, Disney!” device in your room.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for further updates about “Hey, Disney” coming to your favorite Walt Disney World Resort.

Are you excited to see Alexa arrive at Disney World?