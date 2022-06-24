Disney Officially Unveils New Phase of Grand Floridian Retheme

For years, Walt Disney World Resort’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has been the crown jewel of Disney Deluxe hotels.

The Resort — which was an “opening day” hotel on October 1, 1971 — features opulent Victorian embellishments and theming that current Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek reportedly finds subpar, particularly in comparison to other Orlando hotels at a similar price point, namely the Four Seasons.

As a result, Disney has launched a divisive multi-year retheme of the Resort, including a reimagining of fan-favorite seafood restaurant, Narcoossee’s. Furthermore, Disney officials have already rethemed Mizner’s Lounge with the Beauty and the Beast-inspired Enchanted Rose Lounge and redone Citrico’s with a Mary Poppins-influenced design.

The Grand Floridian also just received newly designed Disney Vacation Club Villas. The DVC suites feature an opulent design, which Disney Parks Blog noted will feature “charming accents in the rooms include Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Victorian-themed silhouettes and other artwork featuring Mary Poppins and Dumbo.”

Now, Disney has officially unveiled this newest phase of the Grand Floridian’s retheme — and it couldn’t be more stunning.

The Disney Parks Instagram account shared a video tour of the new DVC studios, which have completely taken over one of the buildings on Grand Floridian property:

It’s an exciting time at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa! Yesterday, Disney Vacation Club unlocked the door to more than 200 new resort studios. Head on over to the Disney Parks Blog (link in bio) for photos and more from the “Grand” opening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney Parks (@disneyparks)

As noted in the Instagram caption, Disney Parks Blog shared additional details about the grand opening ceremony, including photos of a special appearance by Alice, Mad Hatter, and the White Rabbit!

Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club, said, “Celebrated for its Victorian architecture and elegance, The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is one of our ‘grandest’ Disney Vacation Club Resorts.”

The post also went on to share specifics for families who may be interested in booking a stay at one of the Grand Floridian’s new Villas:

There is a room type for every family at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. The new resort studio features two queen-size beds and a daybed, welcoming up to five guests. Deluxe studios feature a kitchenette and sleep up to five guests. One- and two-bedroom villas include kitchens and large living areas featuring the comforts of home. Three-bedroom grand villas sleep up to 12 guests.

More on Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The official description of Disney’s Grand Floridian hotel reads:

Victorian elegance meets modern sophistication at this lavish Disney Resort hotel. Unwind outdoors, indulge in a luxurious massage and watch evening fireworks light up the sky over Cinderella Castle. Just one stop to Magic Kingdom park on the complimentary Resort Monorail, this timeless Victorian-style marvel evokes Palm Beach’s golden era.

Are you excited that “Grand Flo” is getting rethemed?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!