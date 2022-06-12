As Grand Floridian Retheme Continues, Permit Confirms Changes to Guest-Favorite

Recently, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has been the subject of much chatter in the Disney fan community.

The Grand Floridian is currently in the midst of a divisive multi-year revamp that some Walt Disney World Resort Guests are afraid will leave the Resort “sterilized” and devoid of the Victorian Era charm it currently possesses.

One article noted that sitting Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek is pushing for the ongoing retheme, as he doesn’t feel the Disney Deluxe Resort is up to snuff with other nearby properties, such as the Four Seasons:

…[when] Chapek took over the Parks & Resorts division in 2015. He felt the Grand Floridian was not up to standards compared to the Four Seasons Resort Orlando, which didn’t befit the current state of Walt Disney World. It was also no longer suitable as the flagship resort. So, as a solution, the company decided to make much-needed changes instead of shifting focus to another resort. Related: Disney’s Contemporary Resort Receives Jaw-Dropping Transformation

Already, Disney has rethemed Mizner’s Lounge with the Beauty and the Beast-inspired Enchanted Rose Lounge and redone Citrico’s with a Mary Poppins-influenced design.

The Grand Floridian is also getting newly designed Disney Vacation Club Villas. The DVC suites will feature an opulent design, which Disney Parks Blog noted will feature “charming accents in the rooms include Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Victorian-themed silhouettes and other artwork featuring Mary Poppins and Dumbo.”

Furthermore, high-end AAA Five Diamond-rated restaurant Victoria and Albert’s is set to reopen with a reimagined design and a new menu.

Now, a new construction permit indicates that changes are also likely coming to Guest-favorite Grand Floridian restaurant, Narcooosee’s. The permit in question is for “general construction,” which can mean anything from minor updates to a complete overhaul.

The contractor listed on the work permit is Balfour Beatty. The company’s official website notes that the company is passionate about innovation, just like Disney is:

At Balfour Beatty, we understand that time doesn’t stand still, and neither do technologies. Our passion for innovation leads us to explore emerging tools that equip our people and partners to solve the challenges of today’s projects. From lasers to drones, virtual reality and more, we are always on the watch for the newest and best solutions that help meet our clients’ cost and schedule needs. When you partner with Balfour Beatty, you are partnering with a pioneer whose projects will stand the test of time. Related: Disney World Grants Wish, Guests Will Soon Stay Inside Cinderella Castle

Disney has not officially confirmed what changes will be made to Narcoossee’s, but it is known that the popular dining establishment will be closing to Guests on June 18, 2022, with no reopening date announced.

This means the changes will likely be significant.

More on Narcoossee’s

Narcoossee’s is officially described as:

Coastal Cuisine

Delight in superb seafood, steak and more in this waterfront hideaway. Narcoossee’s serves a spectacular, innovative selection of fresh seafood from both local waters and around the globe. For land-based fare, savor options like grass-fed filet mignon and the Black Angus New York strip. Or, enjoy the best of both worlds with a surf-and-turf dish that features sirloin steak and a lobster tail. And for a perfect ending to any feast, treat yourself to such sumptuous desserts as the chocolate torte and the almond-crusted cheesecake with Lambert cherry sauce. Advance reservations are highly recommended. Learn when advance reservations can be made. Menus are subject to change.

