Disney World Announces Popular Restaurant Shutting Down

However, one popular restaurant located at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa won’t be available beginning in just a few weeks.

Disney announced that Narcoossee’s will be closing on June 18 for refurbishment. The restaurant will take reservations through June 17 and there is no reopening date set at this time. These refurbishments are a part of the planned updates to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa that are already underway.

Disney’s announcement reads:

Beginning June 18, 2022, Narcoossee’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will be unavailable due to refurbishment. However, reservations at Narcoossee’s will be available through June 17, 2022. We expect to return later this year with an enhanced table-service experience.

Disney’s official description and dress code for Narcoossee’s can be read below:

Coastal Cuisine Delight in superb seafood, steak and more in this waterfront hideaway. Narcoossee’s serves a spectacular, innovative selection of fresh seafood from both local waters and around the globe. For land-based fare, savor options like grass-fed filet mignon and the Black Angus New York strip. Or, enjoy the best of both worlds with a surf-and-turf dish that features sirloin steak and a lobster tail. And for a perfect ending to any feast, treat yourself to such sumptuous desserts as the chocolate torte and the almond-crusted cheesecake with Lambert cherry sauce. Advance reservations are highly recommended. Learn when advance reservations can be made. Menus are subject to change.

Dress Code Guests are asked to adhere to the suggested dress code at this Signature Dining experience. Dressier attire is also welcome. Please explore the minimum dress code requirements: Men’s suggested dress is khakis, slacks or dress shorts and collared shirts. Jeans may be worn if in good condition. Jackets are optional. Women’s suggested dress is capri pants, skirts, dresses or dress shorts. Jeans may be worn if in good condition. Not permitted in the dining room are tank tops, flip-flops, swimsuits, swimsuit cover-ups, hats for gentlemen, cut-offs, torn clothing and T-shirts with offensive language and/or graphics.

