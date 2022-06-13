Disney Continues Making Changes to DVC Villas For ALL Guests

For many Disney fans, joining Disney Vacation Club is the ultimate experience — after all, it is just about the only way to stay in Disney-approved accommodations at numerous destinations around the world.

Many popular Disney Resort Hotels — including Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa at Disneyland Park, Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World Resort, and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko’Olina, Hawaii — are DVC properties.

However, one thing that some Disney Guests do not realize is that anyone can technically book a DVC Villa. They are a great option for a variety of situations, including multi-generational Disney Parks vacations.

In recent months, Disney has been making updates to some of its Disney Vacation Club accommodations at its flagship Walt Disney World Resort property. The overwater bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have received a facelift — resulting in Guests being relocated to the Resort’s Moana-themed rooms — and the Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa have been upgraded as part of the hotel’s divisive multi-year revamp.

Now, a new permit suggests that changes are coming to the DVC Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. This Disney Deluxe hotel boasts two Disney Vacation Club options — the Boulder Ridge Villas and the Copper Creek Villas.

The permit in question is for “general construction” on the entire Wilderness Lodge DVC annex. While this is a vague term that can allude to anything from minor changes to a complete overhaul, it is intriguing since Disney has been making so many changes to various DVC properties lately.

Walt Disney World Resort officials have not confirmed specifically what this new permit is for. The contractor listed is New Horizon Construction Services, whose official website notes:

New Horizon has worked extensively in the Hospitality, Education, Entertainment and Retail Sectors. NHCS has worked on both public and private projects performing construction services and renovations as well as major “ground-up” projects.

More on Disney’s Boulder Ridge Villas

Disney describes the Boulder Ridge DVC Villas as:

Celebrate the grandeur of America’s National Parks and the legacy of the transcontinental railroad as you settle into your Disney Vacation Club Villa. Enjoy all of the modern amenities and recreational offerings available in the majestic atmosphere of Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.

More on Disney’s Copper Creek Villas

Disney describes the Copper Creek DVC Villas as:

Escape to an idyllic retreat where you and your family can embrace the simple joys of nature and reconnect with each other, year after year. Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge is a relaxing base camp located just around the river bend from Magic Kingdom park. Standout features include a full range of accommodations with modern amenities—including 26 waterfront Cabins that boast screened-in wraparound porches with built-in hot tubs.

What do you think Disney is doing to the Wilderness Lodge DVC annex?

