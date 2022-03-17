Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort, located on protected wetlands in Florida, is surrounded by leafy beauty and offer unique oases in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort. These Villas are more remote than many other accommodation options in a Disney Park which makes them perfect if you’re looking to get away to Disney World but also spend some restful time decompressing in private.

Room Features of the Treehouse Villa at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa

What Are the Different Room Options Within the Treehouse Villa?

While Saratoga Springs offers 1-, 2-, or 3-bedroom villas (as well as studios), the Treehouse Villa comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a full kitchen, all elevated off the ground.

A living area adjoins the kitchen. Guests can pull up a stool at the kitchen counter or hang out on comfy armchairs.

What is the Decor Like in the Rooms at Treehouse Villa?

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort is inspired by historic Saratoga Springs – a late-1800s New York retreat full of Victorian charm and the grandeur of a bygone era. It’s just a short boat ride from Disney Springs, Disney World shopping, dining, and entertainment complex.

The decor in the Treehouse Villas is described as “cabin casual.” They’re not the plushest options as far as Disney Resort hotel choices go. They are a bit more modern than other parts of the Disney Saratoga Springs Resort. Dining at the kitchen counter is fun, and bathrooms have a whirlpool spa.

The really special decor element of the Treehouse Villas is their views. It’s what gives you a truly deluxe villa experience, not far from Lake Buena Vista.

How Many People Can the Rooms at Treehouse Villa Sleep?

Nine adults can comfortably sleep in a Treehouse Villa room, plus one child under 3 in a crib. The octagonal shape of each room makes it feel more spacious.

Unique Accommodations for the Treehouse Villa at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa

What Unique Accommodations Are Available for Individuals with Mobility Issues and Special Needs at the Treehouse Villa?

Disney tries hard to help individuals with special needs, and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort is no exception. Four Treehouse Villas have wheelchair ramps. Inside these villas are features like a lowered bed and a more accessible bathroom connecting to the main bedroom with roll-in showers, handrails, and levered faucets. Laundry facilities offer frontloading washing machines.

Make sure when you’re booking a Treehouse to specifically request one of these rooms. Additionally, the boats that take Guests to the rest of Saratoga Springs and Disney Springs are accessible to wheelchairs and electric convenience vehicles.

Since the Treehouse Villas are a bit remote, they may not work for every individual with special needs.

What Unique Accommodations are Available for Large Families and Groups at the Treehouse Villa?

The Treehouse Villas offer a deluxe villa experience at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort. They have grilling facilities so you can hold cookouts together, as well as swimming pools, giving large groups plenty of spots to hang out. Bedrooms also have queen-sized beds. Fun dining options are available in nearby the main Saratoga Springs Resort.

Make sure to pack well, since it can be difficult to pick up necessities you’ve forgotten.

Price of Staying at a Treehouse Villa at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa

What are the Various Cost Breakdowns for Staying at the Treehouse Villa?

The room itself is the biggest cost, followed by dining and transport, like car rental. Room rates vary from $1,084 to $2,007 per night. There aren’t a lot of restaurants close by, so be prepared for a short trip to the main part of Saratoga Springs, or else bring your own food to prepare in the kitchen.

Additional costs depend on visiting other rides and attractions at Disney World. If you split the room between your friends (if you’re traveling with buddies), the Resort could work out to be quite affordable.

What Sort of Discounts Are Available for Rooms at the Treehouse Villa?

If you’re a Disney Vacation Club member you can get discounts on shopping and dining at the nearby Disney Springs. But, Saratoga Springs Resort is good value for money, especially as it’s recently been refurbished.

When Are the Most and Least Expensive Times to Stay at the Treehouse Villas?

The most expensive times to book a room at Disney Saratoga Springs Resort are during peak holiday periods like Christmas and New Year’s, as well as school vacation times. If you can travel to the nearby Disney Springs in early September or late January/February, you’re more likely to get a bargain on merchandise and food.

How to Book Your Stay at a Treehouse Villa at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa

Who Can Help You Book Your Stay at the Treehouse Villa?

Travel agents can help with Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort, particularly authorized Disney vacation planners, but it’s good to educate yourself first with this comprehensive Resort guide to Saratoga Springs. Many passionate Disney fans are out there to help answer questions on message boards about your room. When it comes to booking, the best option is to go to the Disney World site, which also features a comprehensive help page. The good news is that Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort is currently accepting reservations.

How Can You Book Your Stay at the Treehouse Villa online?

The easiest way to book a bedroom villa at Disney is through the Disney World website, which lists the availability of rooms at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort as well as rates for whatever date range you’d like for your room.

What Options Do You Have While Booking Your Stay at the Treehouse Villa?

There are 60 villas total, so you’re sure to find one with the views and amenities you’re looking for. As mentioned, some of the bedroom villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs are wheelchair accessible. All have amenities like grills. While the decor in the rooms themselves are all similar, there are different views available, so look at Walt Disney World discussion groups to see if any particular room stands out for you.

You could also consider staying at the Treehouse Villas for part of your trip, and checking out other parts of the Disney Resort, too.

Always make sure to keep your kids safe when you travel to Disney World or theme parks in general. And as a gentle reminder, make sure to check the hotel rooms yourself when you enter, even when you’re considering the amazing Treehouse Villas at Disney World!