Permit Suggests Slow Internet at Disney World Is Disappearing

If you’ve spent any time at all at Walt Disney World Resort, you’ve probably encountered laggy internet at some point in time.

Nowadays, having internet access is crucial to enjoying your Disney Parks vacation — dining reservations, MagicMobile, Lightning Lane management, and the entire Genie+ system are all online via the My Disney Experience app.

This means that slow internet services are more than a little bit frustrating for Guests.

Now, however, it seems that Walt Disney World officials may be upgrading their internet services throughout the Orlando, Florida property. A new construction permit for “Fiber Optic Expansion Phase I” indicates that the world wide web is about to get much fast for Guests.

The permit was filed on May 4, 2022 and does not list an expiration date. However, the vast majority of work permits expire one year from the date of their initial filing, so it is likely that “Phase I” of the project will need to be finished by May 4, 2023 unless Disney files for an extension.

At the time of publication, The Walt Disney Company has not issued a statement regarding upgraded internet services at its flagship property.

More on Complimentary WiFi at Walt Disney World Resort

The Disney World website offers the following details about complimentary WiFi:

Theme Parks, Restaurants and More

Whether dining at Walt Disney World Resort or spending a magical day at the theme parks, be sure to make the most of complimentary wireless high-speed Internet access (Wi-Fi) in the majority of public spaces, including: Magic Kingdom Park

Epcot

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

Disney Springs

Disney’s BoardWalk To access complimentary Wi-Fi, simply select the Walt Disney World Resort network from a Wi-Fi enabled device. Then, you’ll be able to browse the Internet, read email, access instant messaging, share memories from your vacation and use the My Disney Experience app to make the most of your visit! Encountering technical issues when attempting to access the complimentary Wi-Fi network? Please call (407) 827-2732 for assistance. Guests under 18 years of age must have parent or guardian permission to call. Related: Disney’s Grand Floridian Might Be Getting New Theming Soon

The website goes to to share information about accessing WiFi from a Walt Disney World Resort hotel:

Inside Your Resort Hotel

Discover the same complimentary Wi-Fi from the theme parks in the comfort of your Disney Resort Hotel room! Wi-Fi may also be available in bus loading zones, pool areas, arcades, convention spaces and the porte-cochere. Staying at The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort? They’re Internet friendly too. Wi-Fi is now available throughout the entire grounds.

Have you experienced an internet issue at Disney World?

