Some Disney Travelers Will Soon Have In-Flight SpaceX WiFi

If you’re a frequent traveler, you undoubtedly know the woes of laggy airline WiFi. Not all planes are equipped with fast, reliable internet service — and some flights still don’t offer WiFi connections at all, though these are becoming fewer.

Now, newly minted Twitter owner, Tesla mastermind, and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is making an effort to get his SpaceX satellite internet service, Starlink, into the aviation space.

Two airlines have already committed to use the high-speed service to provide their customers with the best possible in-flight internet service at 30,000 feet. Per an Insider report:

…semi-private regional carrier JSX announced it will be the first-ever airline to use Starlink satellites for inflight WiFi. The US-based carrier placed an order to equip 100 jets with the technology, with the first taking off this year. Shortly after the announcement, Hawaiian Airlines revealed it has also chosen Starlink to provide its internet service, becoming the first major US carrier to opt for Musk’s network of satellites onboard its planes. The carrier said Starlink will be fitted onto the airline’s Airbus A330, A321neo, and incoming Boeing 787-9 aircraft, and is set to debut in 2023. Related: Passenger Arrested By FBI After Masturbating Multiple Times on Southwest Flight

According to the article, Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram said, “We waited until technology caught up with our high standards for guest experience, but it will be worth the wait.”

This is excellent news for Disney fans who plan to visit Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa anytime in the near future. The Resort, which is located in Ko’Olina, Oahu, Hawaii, is The Walt Disney Company’s only Hawaiian property and Hawaiian Airlines is, of course, a popular choice for travelers visiting the gorgeous hotel.

The official Aulani website notes:

Walt Disney Imagineers worked hand in hand with local artisans and cultural experts to create Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. Inspired by the natural wonders and rich traditions of Hawai‘i, Aulani Resort is the ultimate family getaway—celebrating the beauty, history and welcoming spirit of the island. Related: Orlando Airport Reminds Disney Guests of Their “FastPass” System

At this time, it is unknown if other major airlines who fly to Honolulu and other Disney destinations — including Orlando International Airport (MCO) for Walt Disney World Resort Guests and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for Disneyland Resort Guests — will begin utilizing Starlink in the near future.

It is, however, worth noting that Delta Airlines has conducted Starlink tests. Per the Wall Street Journal, CEO Ed Bastian said “the Atlanta-based airline has conducted exploratory tests of Starlink’s technology.” Bastian declined to comment further.

As it stands, Delta, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, and more carriers offer their own in-flight WiFi on many journeys.

Would you like to have access to SpaceX WiFi on your next flight?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district, or to any other Disney destination worldwide!