Passenger Arrested By FBI After Masturbating Multiple Times on Southwest Flight

If you’ve spent any amount of time in airports and on planes, you probably have your fair share of crazy stories about delayed flights and strange seatmates.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, a mother was told to “glue” a face mask onto her toddler’s face on a flight home from Walt Disney World Resort and, just recently, an East Coast flight crew went home for the night, leaving their passengers stranded on the tarmac.

Now, a Southwest Airlines passenger has, perhaps, taken the cake by masturbating multiple times on a recent flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).

HuffPost reported on the unfortunate situation, noting:

…[the passenger] reportedly pulled down his pants and masturbated at least four times in front of a female passenger during the three-hour flight. Antonio Sherrodd McGarity was arrested in Phoenix when Southwest Flight 3814 landed at Sky Harbor International Airport. Related: Spring Break Crowds Arrive In Orlando International Airport

The Daily Beast obtained an arrest document that states the passenger told FBI agents he “was aware the female witness sitting next to him was aware he was masturbating” and he thought the entire incident “was kind of kinky.”

Per the arrest report, McGarity was taken into custody for violating “certain criminal laws to acts on aircraft and District of Columbia Code Sections 22-1312, lewd, indecent, or obscene acts.”

Southwest Airlines has not yet released an official statement regarding the situation, but the company’s Passenger Contract of Carriage notes:

The Passenger, at all times, agrees to conduct themselves in a manner that is not disruptive, unruly, or in contravention of any federal law, applicable regulation, government directive or request, or the laws of any state which has jurisdiction over the aircraft.

