Disney Files Another Major Permit For Grand Floridian, Changes Likely Imminent

Recently, Walt Disney World Resort officials filed an intriguing construction permit for the property’s flagship hotel, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Although there are other Disney Deluxe Resorts — including Disney’s Riviera Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort — the Grand Floridian is the crown jewel on property.

The origina construction permit lists “General Construction” as its purpose. While this is a vague description that can mean anything from a minor change to a major overhaul, the key thing here, however, is the name of the contractor who will be completing the project.

MLC Theming, Inc. is a specialty company that generally works on large-scale ride theming projects — in fact, they are currently also slated to do work on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park — so it is intriguing to see their name on a Resort hotel permit.

Now, a second Grand Floridian construction permit indicates that changes to the turn-of-the-century-style Resort are likely imminent.

This permit is also for “General Construction” in the hotel’s Main Building but the contractor, Poli Construction, shares that they specialize in build-outs, restaurants, and hotels on their official website. The “Hotels” section, specifically, notes:

Whether you require hotel construction from the ground up or imaginative hotel renovation, we have the experience and vision to create a unique destination with comfort as a top priority. We have worked on numerous small and grand-scale projects in the Orlando, Florida region. Related: FIRST LOOK: Disney Reveals Artwork For Grand Floridian DVC Villas

At this time, Walt Disney World Resort has not confirmed details about any changes being made to the Grand Floridian, but these permits are certainly interesting.

More on Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa

The official description of Disney World’s most sumptuous Disney Deluxe Resort reads:

Victorian elegance meets modern sophistication at this lavish Disney Resort hotel. Unwind outdoors, indulge in a luxurious massage and watch evening fireworks light up the sky over Cinderella Castle. Just one stop to Magic Kingdom park on the complimentary Resort Monorail, this timeless Victorian-style marvel evokes Palm Beach’s golden era.

