New Creepy Characters Traumatize Disneyland Guests

The Disney Parks have always gone the extra mile when it comes to environmental storytelling. From the classic meet and Greet characters walking the avenues of Hollywood Studios to the Streetmosphere of Disneyland, the company has always found creative ways to pump life into their Parks.

That all being said, not all of Disney’s characters are created equal. While most are certainly of the cute and cuddly variety, sometimes Disney has unleashed some creepy and outright terrifying characters on the public. There is perhaps no finer example than what trudged through the streets of one Disney Park this Easter weekend.

Repulsive Rabbits at Disneyland Paris

When most people think of the Easter Bunny, they typically imagine the bright and jubilant character seen in the image above. Disney has had their own Meet and Greet variation here in the states for ages, but that’s not the case for Disneyland Paris.

🐰 The Easter Bunnies 😆 at Disney Village: pic.twitter.com/ofmKnydK2A — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 10, 2023

Someone needs to get Judy Hopps on the horn and get these freaks clapped in cuffs. These deranged Easter Bunnies were seen walking the streets just a day ago by @DLPReport, and they are clearly not something that would ever be seen at Disneyland or Walt Disney World across the Atlantic.

The real question is, who on earth thought these things were a good idea? Disney has created several incredible costumes for their characters, but these monstrosities look like something out of a velveteen Halloween Horror Nights.

Horror Down the Bunny Trail

This isn’t the first time Disney has incorporated a character interaction with a horrifying design (we’re looking at you, Fairy Godmother), but there’s definitely something unsettling about adding these guys to the Easter celebrations. Fans have also shared on social media just how insanely creepy these things are.

@Xanther2 writes,

“This looks like the beginning of a horror movie. Just slowly move away and don’t make eye contact…”

and @pjrea aptly adds,

“Easter bunnies at Disneyland Paris, more like Halloween Horror Nights …”

But no one says it better than @Vicki_J_M who writes,

“They look … predatory. Disney Village has a 100% success rate with creeping the living daylights out of people on every special occasion”

Call it an experiment, call it a cultural differences, or call it 32 horrors in one, this is definitely a side of Disney we don’t care if we ever see again. These things don’t look like they hide eggs, they look like they eat children…

Did you spend Easter with these wretched rabbits? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!