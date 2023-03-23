It’s been a busy day for the person running the official Orlando Halloween Horror Nights social media accounts.

Earlier on Thursday morning, they announced on Twitter that single-night tickets had gone on sale along with releasing the dates of the event. With this announcement, they also posted a video teaser that glitches with different symbols and the phrase “The legend is real,” and many people have already taken to social media to speculate. Some have also claimed they see a face on the screen at one point, and guesses have run from Jack returning to an Alien (1979) house to a series of new original characters.

Another clue was dropped with a follow-up Tweet from the account with the reveal that Orlando Halloween Horror Nights now also has a TikTok account. “i can now possess multiple accts. its called range,” the Twitter post says, along with sharing the first video posted to the TikTok account. The video posted is yet another teaser, with similar glitching and symbols in the Twitter video, except this one says “welcome to my new playground.” The caption simply says “new acct i have possessed,” with no reference to it being “a new playground” like the video states.

Universal also unveiled the first merchandise for this year’s event, which has the tagline “See you in the fog” written in blue font but doesn’t reveal much about what to expect. The shirts also have a skull and what looks like zombies at the bottom, and fans can now buy shirts, candles, hats, cups, and more ahead of the event. The merchandise seems safely “bland,” with no major hints or teasers, although the zombies do have people wondering about a possible Last of Us house.

Last year, the Twitter account was active almost daily for a month after releasing tickets, eventually leading up to an official reveal, so it’s possible they’ll do the same for this year.

What reveal do you think it’s leading up to? Speculate in the comments below!