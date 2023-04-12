Guests Applaud as Cast Members Drag Kids Out of Disney World Ride

Plenty of Disney Park Guests would agree that the biggest problem at places like Walt Disney World isn’t the lines, the travel, or the ever-present Florida sunshine; it’s the people. Every day, more and more reports of Guests behaving like animals continue to fill social media, but it’s so satisfying when Disney finally reigns them in.

While a majority of Guests genuinely know how to have a good time and behave themselves appropriately, an unsettling amount have been perpetually causing problems for other visitors. While a handful of entitled visitors might be a minor inconvenience at the best of times, it becomes an entirely different matter when an army of them go on the attack.

Line-cutting has been a persistent problem at Walt Disney World lately, and Cast Members have been taking steps against it. A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld shared several accounts of how Disney’s dedicated staff are putting a stop to waves of unruly Guests trying to ruin others’ fun.

Disney World Kicks Kids Out

u/okcwithabuIIet begins the discussion by sharing an account from their recent visit to the Parks. The Guest writes,

“We rode Everest twice this trip in the single rider line. Both times I saw kids get escorted out of line for cutting. The best part was the cast members waited until they were about to load to kick them out, wasting as much of their time as possible. Both times I giggled to myself and the second time the whole single rider line erupted in applause when the cast member gathered the whole group and had them exit the attraction. All of this to say, line cutting is not worth it. The cast members are paying attention and will hold you accountable, making this an embarrassing moment for you but a magical one for everyone else.”

Pride goeth before a fall just as dinner goeth before dessert, and this certainly isn’t the only instance of Cast Members putting Guests in their place, as similar events have happened at restaurants and queues as well.

u/SaintRandom backs up the claim by sharing,

“Fun Facts, CMs stop people at the end not to waste their time, but because thats the easiest place to do it. Usually cutters can just walk past CMs earlier in the line(who just call ahead to the loaders to warn them) but at the end there’s no where else to go. If a CM stops them there, they can simply not load the cutter.”

Additionally, u/SweetBean2001 shares their thoughts on the size and scale of the problem by adding,

“Kids (especially those in school groups) don’t pay thousands to visit WDW and are certainly less intimidating to CM’s than adults that do the same. At least it’s a start. Bad behavior that is not tolerated sends a message to everyone that it’s not acceptable and has consequences. It won’t stop everyone, but it might make these kids think twice.”

Disney Steps Up

To say line-cutting is an immature and cringe-worthy habit goes without saying, but the fact Disney is taking a stand against this behavior amongst a sea of troubles at the Parks is certainly a comforting notion. Sometimes public embarrassment is a whole lot more effective than disciplinary action alone.

Cast Members are the life force of Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort, and their job is to ensure visiting Guests have a good time in a safe environment. If you truly want to get the most out of your Disney trip, be smart and listen to what they have to say.

Have you seen any embarrassing behavior at Disney? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!