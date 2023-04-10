Disney World Guests “Throw Down” Over Last Available Table

Is an altercation over a table really worth it? Some Walt Disney World Resort Guests seem to think so.

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” but it has been the site for many “less-than-magical” altercations, especially over the last few years. Guests visiting Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are looking to enjoy valuable vacation time with their families and loved ones.

However, dealing with crowds and, perhaps, the Florida heat, can become too much for some.

Over the course of the last few years, there has been an uptick of reported incidents at Walt Disney World Resort, including several brawls. Last summer, two families went viral after a brawl broke out in Fantasyland in the shadows of Cinderella Castle. If that weren’t enough, many Disney World Guests have reported incidents such as line-cutting, verbal altercations, and much more happening throughout the Disney Parks.

Recently, one Guest shared that they saw an intense altercation take place between two Guests over the last available table at Casey’s Corner on Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom Park.

“The last time we went, I saw two grown men very near a physical altercation over a table at Casey’s Corner,” one Guest shared. “Had the one man’s wife not intervene, I really am convinced they would’ve thrown down. A table opened up, both dashed towards it and each got a seat. It was ugly.”

The Disney Park Guest added that they think many of these problems could be alleviated if there were more things to do in the Disney World Parks.

“I feel like Disney has created these situations by continuing to build hotels, etc but doing nothing to add more Parks,” they said. “It’s created such an extreme situation for demand.”

Last year, Disney added a courtesy message to its website, asking Guests to “be the magic you want to see.” Unfortunately, it seems that many have not taken heed of that message.

Disney Cast Members do their best to ensure that Guests have a magical time while visiting the theme parks, but no matter the situation, Guests should remember to be courteous and respectful to both Cast Members and other Guests throughout their Disney World visit.

As far as adding more to the Parks, Disney is reportedly in the midst of plans to add a fifth theme park, but this hasn’t been officially announced and no more details have been given as of yet.

