New Offerings Debut for Animal Kingdom’s 25th Anniversary

The Walt Disney Company may be celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year and throwing a huge Disney100 celebration for it, but it’s not the only thing with an anniversary this year!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened on April 22, 1998, as the fourth gate to the Walt Disney World Resort and a Park dedicated to education, conservation, and the wonder of the natural world. Headed by legendary Imagineers like Joe Rohde, the Park is praised as being one of the most naturally beautiful and immersive theme parks in the world and has expanded to take Guests on journeys through Africa, Asia, the age of dinosaurs, and even to another planet in Pandora: The World of AVATAR.

This year, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary – on Earth Day, no less! Disney has already announced new offerings and experiences to celebrate, including a Moana meet-and-greet in the Park, but today they debuted even more limited-time offerings. Let’s see what’s in store for Guests during Animal Kingdom’s 25th Anniversary!

Exclusive Merchandise

Like any other Disney celebration, Disney is releasing several pieces of exclusive commemorative merchandise. The Animal Kingdom 25th Anniversary Collection will be available starting April 21 at Island Mercantile, Discovery Trading Company, and Mombasa Marketplace and will feature several pieces that celebrate the Park’s aesthetic and legacy. The collection includes a new spirit jersey, a tumbler, button-down shirts, t-shirts, hats, a commemorative pin, and a special edition mini Loungefly backpack.

Special Menus

Other than exclusive merchandise, another staple of Disney celebrations is new and exciting menu items at select restaurants. Animal Kingdom has debuted several new offerings available throughout Earth Month, and some were specially created for its 25th Anniversary. At the high-end Tiffins Restaurant, Guests can enjoy a special 25th Anniversary Dessert platter at the end of their meal. Over at Tusker House, the recently-returned buffet dining now includes a 25th Anniversary Tart for dessert. There’s even a special Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail Sundae that features a white chocolate image of Kejana, one of Animal Kingdom’s gorillas!

Commemorative Experiences

Besides the Moana meet-and-greet, there’s also the brand-new Discovery River Character Cruise, which Guests will be able to see throughout the Park’s waterways and will feature exclusive, surprise characters. There are also some brand new Disney PhotoPass experiences starting April 16, which feature Magic Shots with characters from films like WALL-E (2008) and an anniversary sign prop made entirely out of recycled materials.

Also, be sure to check out The Animation Experience at Conservation Station; an exclusive, free drawing class that will teach Guests how to draw characters like Dumbo, Terk, Crush, Bruce, Tigger, Simba, and more! Wilderness Explorers will also have the opportunity to earn a limited-time badge from April 16 to April 23.