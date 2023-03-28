Disney Unveils Earth Month Treats

Earth Day alone isn’t enough for the Disney Parks – they’re celebrating the entire Earth Month!

This year, Earth Day is also the 25th Anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a Park dedicated to education, conservation, and the beauty of the natural world. Because of that, Disney is unveiling several special offerings or new additions to the Park to celebrate the occasion.

Starting on Earth Day itself, Guests will be able to meet Moana for the first time inside the Park. Disney also released a merchandise collection that celebrates the Park’s unique style and history. Today, Disney Parks Blog released a guide to all of the themed treats that will be available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to celebrate Earth Month. Check out the full guide below!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Creature Comforts

Bee Hive Mousse Dome: Honey mousse on top of a brownie base with sugar bees and white chocolate honeycomb

Dawa Bar

Bahari Cocktail: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Blue Curaçao Liquor, sour mix, pineapple juice garnish with a pineapple wedge

Flame Tree Barbecue

Flamingo Cupcake: Strawberry cake, strawberry compote filling, guava buttercream, pink crispy pearls, sugar flamingo, and white chocolate wings

Nomad Lounge

Gin and Bitters Cocktail: Cruxland Gin, bitters, and soda water garnished with a lemon wheel and honey simple syrup

Pizzafari

Elephant Cupcake: Graham cracker cake, pineapple filling with matcha buttercream, crispy pearls, and a white chocolate elephant (also available at Restaurantosaurus)

Tamu Tamu

Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail Sundae: Brownie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and trail crunch mix topped with a white chocolate image of Kejana

Terra Treats

Roasted Mushroom & Leek Pizza: Plant-based offering with IMPOSSIBLE Meatballs, roasted mushrooms, braised leeks, and a dash of truffle oil