Disney Unveils Earth Month Treats

in Walt Disney World

A cupcake decorated with an elephant

Credit: Disney

Earth Day alone isn’t enough for the Disney Parks – they’re celebrating the entire Earth Month!

This year, Earth Day is also the 25th Anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a Park dedicated to education, conservation, and the beauty of the natural world. Because of that, Disney is unveiling several special offerings or new additions to the Park to celebrate the occasion.

Starting on Earth Day itself, Guests will be able to meet Moana for the first time inside the Park. Disney also released a merchandise collection that celebrates the Park’s unique style and history. Today, Disney Parks Blog released a guide to all of the themed treats that will be available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to celebrate Earth Month. Check out the full guide below!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

A beehive dome cake and a blue cocktail.
Credit: Disney

Creature Comforts

  • Bee Hive Mousse Dome: Honey mousse on top of a brownie base with sugar bees and white chocolate honeycomb

Dawa Bar

  • Bahari Cocktail: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Blue Curaçao Liquor, sour mix, pineapple juice garnish with a pineapple wedge
A pink flamingo cupcake and a pink drink
Credit: Disney

Flame Tree Barbecue

  • Flamingo Cupcake: Strawberry cake, strawberry compote filling, guava buttercream, pink crispy pearls, sugar flamingo, and white chocolate wings
  • Bubbling Pink Lagoon: Strawberry lemonade, Sprite, and kiwi flavoring
Two cocktails
Credit: Disney

Nomad Lounge

  • Gin and Bitters Cocktail: Cruxland Gin, bitters, and soda water garnished with a lemon wheel and honey simple syrup

Pizzafari

  • Elephant Cupcake: Graham cracker cake, pineapple filling with matcha buttercream, crispy pearls, and a white chocolate elephant (also available at Restaurantosaurus)
  • Viva Gaia Tonic: Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade, Sprite, and cotton candy flavor with mint leaves
An ice cream sundae and a flatbread pizza
Credit: Disney

Tamu Tamu 

  • Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail Sundae: Brownie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and trail crunch mix topped with a white chocolate image of Kejana

Terra Treats

  • Roasted Mushroom & Leek Pizza: Plant-based offering with IMPOSSIBLE Meatballs, roasted mushrooms, braised leeks, and a dash of truffle oil
Two bee-inspired cupcakes
Credit: Disney

Tusker House

  • Bee Mini-cupcake included with the buffet
  • A variety of plant-based items including Cauliflower Bunny Chow, Black-eyed Pea Salad, IMPOSSIBLE Bobotie, Feisty Green Beans, Tandoori Tomatoes, Carrot and Chickpea Salad, Jollof Rice with Plant-based Sausage, Garlic-leek Hummus, and Harira Soup

