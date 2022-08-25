Are you looking for a unique character dining experience for your next Walt Disney World vacation? Look no further because Tusker House in Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a great place to check out!

The best part is that Disney has announced the restaurant will return to pre-pandemic offerings and bring back the buffet-style meals by the end of the year!

Tusker House is located inside the Africa section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. You can find it nearby the Harambe Theater, home to A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King and right next to Dawa Bar.

Disney Guests will walk right into a Harmbe marketplace, filled with African-inspired decor. Tusker House serves as Harambe’s “open air” market on the edge of the Harambe Wildlife Preserve. The Walt Disney World website currently states: Step inside this lively Harambe marketplace eatery and enjoy family-friendly surroundings. The plentiful family-style menu offers favorites for breakfast, lunch and dinner. While dining at Tusker House, Guests will be able to visit Disney characters such as Donald Duck, Goofy, and Mickey Mouse! And currently, the restaurant serves meals family-style as this was a pandemic-friendly offering — but soon, Disney World will be going back to pre-pandemic ways as Disney has announced the buffet will return in November.

Per the Disney World website:

Now through October 31, this restaurant offers family-style dining. The buffet experience will return on November 1. Check back soon to view the buffet menu.

Tusker House serves African-inspired cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For the character breakfast, known as Donald’s Safari Breakfast, you can expect items such as Mickey and Simba waffles, safari bread, and Durban chicken and egg curry with jasmine rice.

If you are looking to eat here for lunch or dinner, the current family-style menu includes items such as spiced beef, marinated pork, and curry shrimp. We suspect similar offerings to return to the buffet in November.

For a complete guide to Tusker House at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, visit our website here.

Are you excited to see the buffet return to Tusker House? Let us know in the comments below.