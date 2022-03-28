Donald Caught on Camera Trying to Escape Disney Restaurant

One of the best parts of visiting the Disney Parks is seeing beloved characters. From Mickey and friends to Disney Princesses, the Disney Parks are filled with our fan-favorite characters from iconic animated films.

If Guests love seeing the Disney characters, they tend to book select character dining experiences located throughout the Disney Parks. Hollywood & Vine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, for example, hosts specially themed dining experiences throughout the year with appearances from Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Pluto, and more.

Another popular character dining experience is Tusker House at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. One time, when walking past Tusker House, a Guest noticed Donald Duck attempting to escape the restaurant.

A Guest walking past Tusker House noticed Donald Duck near the door, knocking on the glass while staring at a Cast Member. He had no idea the Disney World Guest was approaching the doorway or saw him doing this, so the Guest walked up to the glass and lightly tapped back on the door.

Donald, who was a bit taken back, stopped knocking on the glass, slowly turned towards the Guest, and then waved right before he slammed into the door, begging the Guest to let him out.

The Guest got a kick out of it, saying they were so glad that they were able to catch this encounter on video. You can check it out below.

If you have never eaten at Tusker House at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney World describes the restaurant as:

A Colorful Restaurant with Character Step inside this lively Harambe marketplace eatery and enjoy family-friendly surroundings. The plentiful family-style menu offers favorites for breakfast, lunch and dinner. While you dine, snap a photo and tip your pith helmet to Donald Duck—suited up and ready for his next safari adventure—along with his Disney friends, as they travel throughout the dining rooms celebrating their latest expedition. It’s a wild good time, every time! Favorites with a Safari Flavor Say Jambo to a delightful family-style menu of fantastic favorites and new discoveries! For breakfast, munch on favorites like Safari Bread, Mickey and Simba Waffles, and Durban Chicken and Egg Curry with Jasmine Rice. Lunch and dinner offerings include Moroccan Spiced Beef, Berber Marinated Pork, Spit Roasted Herb Chicken, and Cape Malay Green Curry Shrimp. Younger travelers will find comforting classics like fruit and yogurt for breakfast and mac and cheese for lunch and dinner.

