Beloved Dining Experiences Returning To Disney World!

Much of Walt Disney World Resort has returned to regular operations following COVID-19-related closures. In March, Disney dropped distancing measures, and meet-and-greets returned to Disneyland and Walt Disney World!

Character Dining – a favorite experience of Guests of all ages – returned at a distance at select Walt Disney World Resort restaurants such as Be Our Guest, Chef Mickey’s, and Cinderella’s Royal Table in 2021. With the return of meet-and-greets, distancing was dropped at those dining locations.

However, Disney Parks fans wondered when the rest of the Character Dining locations would return. Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced that some fan-favorite Character Dining locations will soon return to Walt Disney World Resort:

Across Walt Disney World, some of our guest-favorite restaurants are gearing up to welcome popular pals back, including Stitch for breakfast at ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Minnie and her friends for breakfast at Cape May Café at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, and Winnie the Pooh and friends at The Crystal Palace in Magic Kingdom Park for both lunch and dinner.

Magic Kingdom Guests can join Winnie the Pooh and friends at The Crystal Palace: A Buffet with Characters starting September 20. The restaurant will feature options like Carved Prime Rib, Seasonal Ravioli, and Peel & Eat Shrimp.

The ‘Ohana Best Friends Breakfast will return to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort on September 27. Greet Lilo, Stitch, and friends while you enjoy Pineapple Coconut Breakfast Bread, Mickey Waffles, Lilikoi Juice, and a new Moana Smoothie!

Cape May Café Minnie’s Beach Bash Breakfast will return to Disney’s Beach Club Resort on October 4. Meet classic Disney characters in beachwear while enjoying a buffet with Mickey & Minnie waffles, Salted Caramel “Beach Buns,” and more.

Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests can book dining experiences, including Character Dining, 60 days before their vacation.

Which dining experience are you most excited about – ‘Ohana, Cape May Café, or The Crystal Palace? Let us know in the comments!