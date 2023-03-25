25th Anniversary Offerings Coming to Animal Kingdom

This year, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park will celebrate 25 years of conservation and magic, and Disney has given us a sneak peek at some of the offerings Guests can enjoy.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened on April 22, 1998, becoming the fourth gate of the Walt Disney World Resort. The Park’s message and legacy is that of conservation and the celebration of the natural world. With lands and attractions dedicated to Asia, Africa, the ancient world of Dinosaurs, and the newest addition of Pandora: The World of AVATAR, the Park is a beloved emblem of Disney Imagineering.

Disney recently announced that a Moana meet-and-greet would begin at the Park to celebrate the Park’s anniversary, but that’s not the only thing coming. Let’s take a look at a few of the special offerings that Guests will see on April 22 – which is also Earth Day!

25th Anniversary Tree of Life Cupcake

Cupcakes are iconic to any major Walt Disney World celebration. This one is modeled after the iconic Tree of Life, which serves as the icon of Animal Kingdom. Green buttercream makes up the leaves and chocolate frosting for the roots and branches. The cupcake is topped with a white chocolate decal with a Tree of Life “25” symbol on it.

25th Anniversary Merchandise

As with any Disney celebration, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is offering up a few pieces of exclusive merchandise in a 25th Anniversary collection. One of them is a 25th Anniversary Bucket Hat, which features an earthy blue-green leaf design on a white hat. In the center is a special patch that displays the logo of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a “25,” and some of the animals that Guests can see at the Park, including an elephant, a tiger, and a rhino.

A 25th Anniversary Button-up Shirt is also available. This shirt features a pale yellow tiger print pattern and a “25″ on each of the buttons. On the sleeve, there is a 25th Anniversary Patch that matches the one on the bucket hat but in a different color scheme.

This is likely not the last we have seen of 25th Anniversary Offerings, so stay tuned to Inside the Magic for more updates!