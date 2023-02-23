Make Sure to Visit This Disney Park Whenever You Plan Your Next Vacation

Although there are four Parks at Walt Disney World, the most unique Park has to be Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

An Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited Park, Animal Kingdom is a tribute to nature and conservation efforts, with several zoological attractions and animals to be found throughout.

Its most popular attractions are Kilimanjaro Safaris, a safari ride through the African climate, and Expedition Everest, a roller coaster taking you through the Asian mountains, as well as Pandora, the World of Avatar. Although it boasts these big rides, Animal Kingdom doesn’t typically draw the same amount of crowds that Magic Kingdom might and doesn’t really offer seasonal events. It is perhaps the most relaxing park, with several walking trails and incredibly ambient theming every where. It does have several indoor and seated attractions, like Festival of the Lion King and Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!

It is also technically a smaller park, so the crowds do look bigger and the wait times can be longer. However, there really isn’t a bad time of year to visit Animal Kingdom except the summer months. Due to the animals throughout the park and the physical closeness of the space, Animal Kingdom is easily the hottest park in Walt Disney World, made even worse from April to October. During the holidays, the Park is decorated with Christmas elements, making it a draw for Guests during that time.

The Park does close earlier than the other three due to the animal life and in an effort to avoid most of the fireworks, which makes Animal Kingdom an easy, early park day. Some people call this a “half-day Park,” along with Hollywood Studios, meaning it’s easy to see and do almost everything in half a day, if the crowds are light enough.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a unique experience that makes it a must-see during any Walt Disney World vacation. From the animals, to the nature trails, to the magical rides and attractions found throughout the different lands, there really isn’t a bad time of year to visit Animal Kingdom.