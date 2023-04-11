Brand-New Addition Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

April is a big month for Animal Kingdom as the Park celebrates its 25th Anniversary, Earth Day, and the beginning of Walt Disney World’s Disney100 celebration.

While Animal Kingdom is technically Disney World’s newest Park, it’s suffered from a lack of all things “new” in recent years.

The Park’s most recent additions came in 2017 with the opening of Pandora – The World of Avatar. Its centerpiece, Avatar Flight of Passage, is still Animal Kingdom’s most popular attraction today – but with no new competition in six years, that’s not a hard-won title.

But as Animal Kingdom preps for its 25th Anniversary on April 22, it’s finally announced a few new touches.

While Guests can’t expect a new attraction for the occasion (or in the next few years, unless rumors of that Moana (2016) themed land come to fruition), they can look forward to the addition of rare Disney characters on the Discovery River Character Cruise.

Mickey, Minnie, and Scrooge McDuck are just some of the Disney Characters to be found on flotillas along the Discovery River in Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. Plus, from April 16 through 23, there will be unique Character appearances on the Discovery River Character Cruise—so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for these and additional Character experiences and sightings.

The Discovery River Character Cruise starts and ends at the Discovery River Amphitheater, making a full trip around Discovery Island. That makes it visible from multiple points around the Park. It’s usually pretty obvious when one’s headed your way – each Cruise tends to play music, giving you more than enough time to whip out your phone.

However, if you want to make sure you’re primed and ready to greet your favorite characters from afar, you can find showtimes each day in the My Disney Experience app.

Disney is yet to drop any clues on who Guests can expect to see setting sail, but it’s safe to assume some animated animal icons will make an appearance. Past voyagers include Chip and Dale, Pluto, and characters from Pocahontas (1995), The Lion King (1994), and Up (2009).

Catch Animal Kingdom’s newest addition from April 16 to April 23.