Classic Disney World Attractions Face Permanent Closure

The Disney Parks are undergoing many changes, some with more success than others. At Walt Disney World alone, we’ve just recently had the opening of Tron: Lightcycle/run, new Character Meet and Greets are coming, and several of announcements and developments for places like EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are well underway. The question is, is there room to grow?

In the famous words of Rumplestiltskin, all magic comes at a price. As happy as fans are to see Disney getting some new blood, there’s a chance many classic attractions and areas could be getting the axe to make room for the new kids in the neighborhood. Granted, many Guests would agree that some Disney Park fixtures have had their run and it’s time to retire, but that could mean that many favorites are facing closure if Guests have their way.

Nothing Sacred at Walt Disney World

The thing about progress is it always progresses, as the saying goes. Disney execs like Josh D’Amaro and Bob Iger have commented about “listening to their audience,” which could be a double-edged sword. Especially if Guests are looking to get rid of vintage Park mainstays.

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld asked Guests what rides they’d redo or replace, and fans were quick to respond. Some attractions like It’s Tough To Be a Bug, are understandable, but others are calling for the closure of Disney Park icons.

Guests Tell Pooh to “Go to Hell”

If you’re anything like this writer, you’re probably something of an armchair Disney historian. Meaning you already know about the troubled history between Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and the Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. While Pooh is undoubtedly one of Disney’s most beloved properties, some fans are calling for Disney to reverse their decision to replace the home of J. Thaddeus Toad.

u/KingHarambeRIP bluntly but aptly stated,

“I’d replace Pooh with a ride about a frog who goes on a bender, gets convicted of DUI, dies prematurely, and goes to hell.”

And u/TrespassersWilliamTW disturbingly adds,

“this is where the pooh ride is now? i’m willing to sacrifice pooh for this”

That all being said, there is arguably more of a following for a character as cherished and beloved as Winnie the Pooh. Ironically, the previously mentioned user also stated,

“first of all never get rid of pooh anything for all the parents out there who rely on pooh for calming children…”

“That’s Life” at Walt Disney World

Journeying outside the Magic Kingdom, some users have called for one of the Parks most iconic symbols to be gutted and re-themed. The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is the Park’s most identifiable feature, and currently home to It’s Tough to Be a Bug, as well as a host of animal encounters and engaging trails. However, some fans think it could be more.

u/ShinyGallinule writes,

“I’ve always wished the tree of life could be transformed into a planetarium-like projection show that captures the beauty of nature and the circle of life. Something that you could use to escape the heat and relax with some amazing music. Kinda like the vibe of a world showcase theater.”

And u/sudifirjfhfjvicodke suggests,