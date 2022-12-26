Amid Bad Guest Behavior, Disney Has Decided to Make a Major Change

Disneyland Resort is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but you wouldn’t know it if you observed the behavior of many Disney Park Guests.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are home to many popular attractions, like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, Space Mountain, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and many more.

Despite the magic awaiting many, it seems that some Guests are not having a great time while visiting. Line jumping, massive brawls that have led to arrests, altercations with other Guests, and disrespectful behavior toward Disney Cast Members have been just a few of the issues reported over the course of the last year, in particular.

As a result of bad Guest behavior, Walt Disney World Resort had to update its official website to add a “courtesy section” and, now, Disneyland Resort has added its own version of the “courtesy” section on its “What To Know Before You Go” website page.

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. To help Guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland Resort rules,” the page reads.

In addition, Disneyland has highlighted its rule page in the section which can be seen below, as well:

All persons, bags, parcels, clothing and other items may be subject to screening/security checks.

We reserve the right not to allow any bag, parcel or other item and to deal with any unattended object, bag or luggage in such way as we consider appropriate.

Firearms, ammunition, knives and weapons of any kind are prohibited.

Smoking marijuana or other illegal substances is not permitted at any time. For the comfort of all Guests, the theme parks, the Esplanade between the parks and the Downtown Disney District are smoke free. The smoking of tobacco, e-cigarettes or other products that produce a vapor or smoke is allowed only in designated outdoor smoking areas. Guests may not smoke in Disney Resort hotel rooms, on patios or balconies. A $250-$500 room-recovery fee will be charged for smoking in Guest rooms or on balconies or patios at Disney Resort hotels.

Children should be supervised. Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a Guest age 14 or older to enter a Theme Park. To board an attraction, children under age 7 must be accompanied by a person age 14 years or older.

All persons under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian between the hours of 10:00 PM and 5:00 AM at the Downtown Disney District.

Tickets, credentials and other entitlements are non-transferable, non-exchangeable, non-refundable, revocable and void if altered. The ticket must be used by the same person on all days during its period of validity and is not valid for special events that require a separate admission charge. Applicable ticket and valid identification confirmation are required for entry, re-entry or if applicable, crossover into any theme park on each day of the ticket’s validity. Tickets used to redeem or access benefits or entitlements must be the same ticket used for theme park entry.

These rules are subject to change at any time without notice.

If you’re visiting Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, please make sure to be respectful to both other Guests and Disney Cast Members, as well.

