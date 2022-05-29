VIDEO: Brawl at Disneyland During the Return of Fantasmic!

Fantasmic! returned to Disneyland this weekend after its closure during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On its first night, the dazzling nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park went off without a hitch, but some audience members weren’t so lucky.
Two videos posted to social media show a brawl between a few grown adults near Pirates of the Caribbean, where Guests were gathered waiting for Fantasmic! to begin. In the videos, onlookers disperse and shout while a few Disney Security Cast Members attempt to break up the fight.
TikTok user @najyrae posted:
disneyland wylin fr 😭
@najyrae
disneyland wylin fr 😭 #fypシ #disney
Another Guest, Instagram user @brantasmic posted footage with audio, where you can hear the shouts between the fighting Guests, security Cast Members, and panicked onlookers. A Twitter user, @nickdean707, reposted it here:
— Nick (@nickdean707) May 29, 2022
Two other Guests shared witnessing the brawl, which led to the involved Guests getting escorted out of Disneyland Park. @Snugzmeow on Twitter wrote:
There’s a fight going down in the Fantasmic viewing and I just saw security go running 😅🤣
Disney adults going too hard for the return of their favorite show #disneyland
You really have to love Fantasmic to get kicked out of Disneyland forever over it, I admire it tbh
You really have to love Fantasmic to get kicked out of Disneyland forever over it, I admire it tbh
— snugzmeow (@Snugzmeow) May 29, 2022
Twitter user @Ashleyhollabakk wrote:
A huge brawl just happened near pirates 🤦🏼♀️🫠🤣
A huge brawl just happened near pirates 🤦🏼♀️🫠🤣
— 💎✨ Ashley ✨💎 (@ashleyhollabakk) May 29, 2022
This fight is just one of many in an increasing trend of violent altercations between Guests at the Disney Parks. It’s not certain whether more fights are actually occurring, or if social media and smartphone cameras just make it easier for more people to witness these disturbing incidents.
Related: Guest Starts Fight in Front of Children While Exiting Disney Park
More on Fantasmic!
If you’re looking forward to seeing Disneyland’s updated Fantasmic! or its upcoming return at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, be sure to check out all the changes to the show. Fantasmic! appears twice each night at Disneyland Resort at 9:00 PM and 10:30 PM. From Disney:
When Dreams Come to Life
As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show.
Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America.
When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains—including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day.
Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family.
Have you ever seen a bizarre interaction at a Disney Park?