Guest Starts Fight in Front of Children While Exiting Disney Park

Guests recently started a heated argument outside one of the Disney Parks

While a visit to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” may seem like the perfect vacation destination, sometimes things can go wrong. Despite all of the fun Guests can have at the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, sometimes tensions can rise and Guests can engage in fights with other Guests or even Disney Cast Members.

This is not a common occurrence, and when altercations do break out, please be sure that Disney security is well-equipped to deal with any situation to ensure Guest safety. Guests are quite safe when inside the Walt Disney World Resort and can rest assured that any issues are taken care of quickly.

In the past, we have seen quite a few fights break out in Disney, from Guests’ fist fighting on Main Street U.S.A. to obscenities being shouted at Cast Members in front of “it’s a small world”. Recently, an argument broke out at the exit of one of the four Disney World Parks.

A post shared on Reddit, a popular social media website showed a not-so-magical situation unfold at the Walt Disney World Resort. See the video below:

Meathead leaving Disney world tries to start a fight with his Uber driver in front of his kids.

As you can see in the video, the Guest had issues with their Uber driver, resulting in shouting and yelling in the Parking lot of one of the Walt Disney World Parks. We are not sure exactly which Park this happened in. The Guest who was there and recorded the incident responded with this:

I wish I knew. Just looked up and he kept saying that over and over so I started recording. I think he had too many people for the vehicle and the driver complained.

Disney World has a long list of rules Guests must follow unless they want to get kicked out of the Parks. Check out our ultimate list of everything you need to know here. More on Walt Disney World’s rules are below:

These are activities to actions that are not prohibited while in the Walt Disney World Resort. These include the following:

The sale of goods or services, or the display of goods or services

The distribution of printed or recorded materials of any kind

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede operations of the Walt Disney World Resort

Unauthorized access or entry into backstage areas or areas designated for Cast Members only

Unauthorized events, speeches, or use of any flag, banner, sign, or other material for commercial purpose or as part of a demonstration

Photography, videotaping, or recording in any activity for unapproved commercial purposes

Unauthorized solicitations of any kind, whether commercial, religious, educational or otherwise

Obstructing sidewalks, entrances, driveways, patios vestibules, stairways, corridors, halls, or landings

Hanging any clothing towels bedding or other similar items over balconies at a Disney Resort hotel or from fire suppression sprinklers

Have you ever witnessed something like this at Disney?