Disney Incident Involving Guests Stopping Ride For Lost Property Ends In $40k Disaster

A trip to Walt Disney World Resort should be one that is magical and memorable. Unfortunately for one Guest visiting the Central Florida theme parks earlier this year, their trip was only the latter, after an incident at EPCOT Park left them with $40,000 in fraudulent credit card charges.

Currently amid its 5oth anniversary celebrations, the Orlando Disney Resort is attracting Guests in droves. With crowd levels on the up and Florida tourism hitting pre-pandemic levels, Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are busy. Many of those visiting The World’s Most Magical Celebration have noted their distaste for new systems like Disney Genie, Lightning Lane, and the massive increase in pricing across the Disney Parks.

That being said, other Guests are seemingly thriving under the lower Disney Park capacity, enhanced by the divisive Park Pass Reservation system and Park Hopper capabilities, meaning they can be on Main Street, U.S.A. in the morning and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge by dinner. With so much to contest at Walt Disney World Resort, Guests have many differing opinions on what makes their Disney vacation, their Disney vacation.

Unfortunately for one Guest, it would be a lost Apple Watch and $40,000 in fraudulent debt incurred that would ultimately disrupt their trip to the Disney Resort.

According to an Orange County Sheriff’s Report, via the Orlando Sentinel, a Guest experienced a disaster when they lost their $1,300 Hermès Apple Watch while riding The Seas With Nemo & Friends at EPCOT Park.

The Guest claims that they lost their Apple Watch on The Seas With Nemo & Friends, and subsequently attempted to stop the attraction in order to retrieve the item. Per another report:

Below the grated floor was a pathway where she could see her watch. So, her husband jumped off the moving ride and tried to retrieve it. For safety reasons, Disney Cast Members stopped the ride and reminded the couple they were not allowed to leave the ride while it was in motion.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Guest’s Apple Watch was not returned to her as promised by a Cast Member at EPCOT, and a day later, began receiving charges on an unlimited American Express credit card linked to the watch. The Orlando County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident while Disney allegedly did not comment on the issue.

The incident report goes on to state that the Guest was “”fidgeting” with her Hermès Apple Watch when it came off around 11:30 a.m. on April 13.” After attempting to stop the ride as stated above, the Guest returned to their hotel Guest Services at Disney’s Contemporary Resort but the watch was not there. When the Guest began receiving the fraudulent charges, they canceled their card with the Sheriff’s Office calling to the hotel room shortly afterward.

It is not known whether the person behind the theft of the Apple Watch and the subsequent fraudulent activity has been reprimanded.

Inside the Magic will continue to update this story.

