Guest Appalled After Discovering Disney Doubled Meal Price at Luxury Resort

We have seen some price increases at Walt Disney World as of late, and now, it seems one Disney Resort has raised the cost of their kids meals by nearly double the amount.

We recently covered how prices for multi-day tickets have gone up at Walt Disney World. We used a 4-day trip as the basis for our comparisons. Park Hopper Plus 4-day tickets used to range from $546.65 — $708.57 and are now $559.53 — $708.57. It appears that on average, multi-day tickets increased by around $20 or so. On top of that, hotel room rates continue to increase, and although currently suspended, Annual Passes in Disney World have gone up in cost, as well as the new Magic Key Pass in Disneyland. We have also seen food pricing go up while portions go down, as well as the rise of liquor. To add, the addition of Disney Genie+ is now a new financial opportunity for Disney, whereas before, FastPasses were free.

Recently, it seems one Guest made the discovery that the kids meals at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort and Grand Destino have sky-rocketed in cost. After staying at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, it seems that this Guest had a fantastic experience, but warned others that the cost of their kids meals can really add up. Online, the Guest reported:

For some reason, in the food court the kids meals were double what they are at other resorts and quick service at the park. It was $13 for the kids waffle meal, and the kids mac and cheese meal. The same exact meal as at the other locations. This adds up with multiple kids if you like the convenience of meals at the resort.

The Kids’ Mickey-Shaped Waffles is being charged at $12.50 while the Kids Macaroni & Cheese is being sold at $13.00. We looked at Disney’s Grand Floridian’s Gasparilla Island Grill in comparison to El Mercado de Coronado and can see there is a big cost difference. The Kids Mickey Waffle meal sells for $7.29 and the Mac and Cheese is only $6.99. It seems that El Mercado de Coronado, however, kids do get a yogurt smoothie as an addition. Now, it is up to Guests to decide if that smoothie is worth nearly doubling the cost of the kids meal.

There are a ton of places Guests can dine while staying at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort or the Gran Destino Tower including Cafe Rix, Maya Grill, Toledo, Siestas Cantina, Three Bridges Bar and Grill, Laguna Bar, Dahlia Louge, Rix Lounge, and the Barcelona Lounge.

