Changes Announced For Disney’s Fantasmic! Return

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Fantasmic! was cut from the line of shows at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, much like many of the other shows. Now, we have seen a ton of entertainment return such as Beauty and the Beast, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration, Disney Movie Magic, Wonderful World of Animation, and more. And, this is just some of the options available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios — all the other Parks have even more options for Guests to enjoy!

Previously, we confirmed that Fantasmic! would return, and with it would come some changes. At the time of the original announcement, this is all that was said.

Disney Parks Blog confirmed the changes coming to Fantasmic!, writing:

As Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced earlier today, “Fantasmic!” will also be returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2022. When this incredible spectacular reopens next year, it will incorporate an all-new sequence featuring live performers, stunts, special effects and more!

Though they did not confirm which films would be represented in the new sequences, after looking at the new poster, it seemed this new sequence would involve characters and scenes from Disney’s Moana (2016), Frozen (2013), and Aladdin (1992). Now, it seems Disney has confirmed some changes, noting:

The iconic “Fantasmic!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will make its much-anticipated return later in 2022 with a new show sequence featuring Disney characters – Mulan, Elsa, Aladdin, Pocahontas and Moana – in heroic moments, as well as new technical enhancements. Guests won’t want to miss this spectacle set on a canvas of water where the forces of good and evil battle it out in Mickey’s dream. The extravagant, open-air nighttime musical boasts more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, rousing music and dazzling pyrotechnics.

From this, we know that the return of the show is still in the works and there is not yet a certain date that has been announced for its return, but the show will certainly include Mulan, Elsa, Aladdin, Pocahontas and Moana, as well as new technical elements throughout which is very exciting.

In case you have never seen this nighttime spectacular, the Disney World website describes the show as:

A Legendary Tale Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear. A Night When Dreams Come True Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination! The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated classics: Beauty and the Beast

Sleeping Beauty

The Little Mermaid

Aladdin

The Lion King

Pocahontas

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Fantasmic! will return to Disneyland Park on May 28. Read more on that here.

