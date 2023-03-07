Brainwashed Guests Call Theme Park a “Religious Experience”

A major consensus of Disney fans would agree that the Disney Parks are an experience that goes far beyond the average vacation spot. Even places like Universal Studios can take more than a few notes from the happiest places on earth, but could there be a different side to Disney’s gift for immersion.

When Guests visit Disney, they are transported away from the chaos of everyday life to a realm of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy. It is a grand and glorious understatement to say that Walt Disney World goes to extraneous measures to separate itself from the rest of Orlando, Florida.

For a place immensely popular amongst families with kids, Disney seems to have fallen from grace prior to 2020. Guests are getting drunk and disorderly, Cast Members are getting assaulted, and some are even relieving themselves outside of the restroom. With all that going on, why do Guests keep returning for more?

As if to explain this spell Disney has on its audience, a recent post in r/WaltDisneyWorld has Guests sharing exactly what makes the experience magical for them. In spite of the “EPCOT drunks” and tremendous wait times, many frequent visitors find them being drawn further into Disney’s bubble.

Disney’s “Bubble” is an actual phenomenon noticed by many Guests, and several Reddit users clarify it as a major factor in their Disney addiction. However, some of the language they use to describe it sounds less like a popular fanbase and more like a cult.

u/Mjb06 writes,

“The bubble is a big thing for me. It feels like all my responsibilities and stress don’t exist inside the bubble.”

Although it’s a weird way to put things, many Guests share this unusual, almost cult-like attitude towards the Parks. It’s as if they’re devotion to Disney blinds them to its issues.

u/ShinyGallinule provides an excellent example when they write,